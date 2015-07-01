(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 1 "New normal" is a
term coined about China's transition to slower but hopefully
more sustainable economic growth, but it can be equally applied
to many commodity markets.
This reality was well illustrated by the Australian
government's latest set of forecasts for the country's commodity
exports, which highlighted we are now in an era of low prices
but strong volumes.
Australia's official forecasts carry weight as the country
is the world's largest exporter of iron ore and metallurgical
coal, and will become number one in liquefied natural gas (LNG)
within the next few years.
The big picture is that Australia is receiving less money
for its commodity exports, with the value dropping 11 percent to
A$174 billion ($133.8 billion) in the 2014-15 fiscal year from
the same period a year earlier, the Department of Industry and
Science said in its latest quarterly outlook published June 30.
However, the news isn't all bad, with export earnings
forecast to rise to $178 billion in 2015-16.
But as usual, the devil is in the detail and the only reason
Australia can expect even that modest increase in commodity
export earnings is because of the ramp-up of shipments of LNG.
The department forecast that LNG exports will rise 49
percent to 38.1 million tonnes in 2015-16 as more of the seven
plants under construction move into full production.
This will drive a 36.4 percent increase in the value of LNG
exports to A$24.416 billion.
But since a gain of nearly half in exports translates into
only a rise of just more than a third in revenue, the impact of
lower prices can be seen in the department's forecasts.
Converting LNG from tonnes into million British thermal
units (mmBtu) shows that the department estimated that Australia
received A$14.59 per mmBtu in 2014-15 and will get A$13.32 in
2015-16.
In U.S. dollar terms at the current exchange rate, this
translates into $11.21 for the last fiscal year and $10.24 for
the year that started Wednesday.
While many LNG producers have multi-year term contracts
linked to oil prices, it's worth noting that the current spot
price of LNG in Asia LNG-AS is just $7.30 per mmBtu.
While the forecast for LNG prices may be slightly
optimistic, the department has scaled back its expectations for
Australia's other major commodity exports.
IRON ORE, COAL REALISM
Iron ore is expected to average $52.10 a tonne in 2015-16,
down from $54.40 in 2014-15 and well below the current spot
price .IO62-CNI=SI of $59.30.
Australia's exports of the steel-making ingredient will rise
8.4 percent in 2015-16 to 795 million tonnes, the department
forecast, but revenue will drop 3.9 percent to A$52.2 billion.
While iron ore remains the country's top export in value
terms, the price slump in recent years has been dramatic, with
export earnings of A$74.67 billion in 2013-14 some 43 percent
higher than those expected in the current fiscal year.
This dynamic illustrates the affect of miners boosting
production well beyond what the market could absorb.
The Australian government is also considerably more
pessimistic than its major iron ore miners, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton, over the outlook for China's steel
sector.
While both companies have maintained that Chinese steel
production will rise to somewhere around 1 billion tonnes in the
coming decade, the government appears to be siding with the
Chinese steel industry in suggesting output has already peaked.
It expects Chinese output to be 810 million tonnes in 2015,
down from 823 million in 2014, with a further drop to 802
million pencilled in for 2016.
Coal exports are expected to hold up, even in the face of
declining imports by China, with metallurgical coal shipments
expected to rise 3 percent to 191.4 million tonnes in 2015-16
and thermal coal by 0.4 percent to 201.7 million tonnes.
If these forecasts turn out to be accurate, it's likely that
Australia will once again reclaim the title of world's top coal
exporter from Indonesia.
But getting the crown back comes with the caveat of lower
prices, with metallurgical coal expected to average $103 a tonne
in 2015-16, down from $103.60 in 2014-15, while thermal coal
will average $62 in 2015-16, lower than last fiscal year's $68.
The metallurgical coal forecast may be slightly optimistic
given the current spot price of around $88.40 a tonne, while the
thermal price forecast shows little improvement is expected from
the current Newcastle index price of $61.66.
What the official forecasts show is that miners and energy
companies have invested massive amounts of cash to boost output,
only to receive vastly lower prices for their products.
