By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia Dec 2 - Has enough been done to boost the liquidity, and more importantly, the confidence of participants in the benchmark Middle East crude pricing system?

Oil-pricing agency Platts said on Nov. 18 it will add in two more grades of crude oil to its Oman/Dubai benchmark from January 2016, a move that will double the liquidity of the assessment that is used to price about 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude that flows to Asia.

Short of abandoning the whole system, this was the most logical and practical step Platts could take in response to market concern that major players could influence the benchmark by buying virtually all available cargoes in any given month.

This last happened in August, when the trading arms of Chinese state-controlled giants PetroChina and Sinopec bought and sold virtually every available cargo within a matter of days at the start of the month during the trading window, known as the Market on Close (MoC).

The impact was to boost the price of Dubai crude relative to grades from the Atlantic basin and to skew the pricing between prompt delivery Dubai and that for later months.

This in turn impacted the formulas used by top exporters such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran, given their reliance on Platts as the basis for their own official selling prices.

While the motivation of the two Chinese majors has been questioned, there is little doubt that they have the financial strength and the capability to absorb all the physical crude that can possibly be offered in the MoC process.

The addition of Qatar's Al-Shaheen and Abu Dhabi's Murban crudes into the MoC process will about double the available crude to about 2.4 million bpd, about three times as much as is available for Brent crude, the global benchmark.

On the face of it, this seems to be more than enough to ensure liquidity, and to make it significantly harder, and more financially draining, for any one party to dominate the market.

MARKET MAY STILL BE VULNERABLE

However, the question remains as to whether major players could still influence the price of the benchmark, even if they didn't buy all the available cargoes.

For example, it's more than likely that if one trader bought about 1.5 million bpd in a month, the price of prompt Oman/Dubai would rise relative to later months and also to crudes from other regions.

However, in the above situation, there would still be plenty of liquidity left in the MoC process, even though the price would have been unduly influenced.

The other major issue is the quality difference between the existing grades in the MoC and newcomers Al-Shaheen and Murban.

Platts has yet to announce what it will do in regards to quality premiums, but unless the market is convinced that the right formula is in place by the January start, it may undermine the inclusion of the new grades.

Murban is a higher quality crude than the existing Oman and Upper Zakum grades in the MoC, meaning that without an accepted premium, no seller would willingly supply Murban.

Al-Shaheen is also problematic, with a Nov. 30 report from consultants JBC Energy saying not only is the quality lower than the other grades, but also that the quality "has sometimes been influenced in the past through the addition of deodorized condensate, impacting mercaptan levels".

There is also the issue that the loading dates for Al-Shaheen are known later than for the other grades, which may create problems for buyers, according to JBC.

However, these are technical issues that Platts can most likely solve, even if they require sensitive negotiations and some compromises.

The bigger problem around the ability of major players to influence prices isn't something Platts can solve, even with the best will in the world from all market participants and the upcoming boost to liquidity for the MoC process.

This means the MoC remains somewhat vulnerable, a situation that participants will have to manage, given the only real solution is for even greater amounts of oil to be available through the process.

But that would require major producers changing their long-standing practice of selling mainly through term agreements, something that currently appears very unlikely. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)