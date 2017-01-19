(Repeats an item published earlier. The opinions expressed here
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Jan 19 One of the
consequences of the cuts to crude oil supply by OPEC and its
allies has been the sharp narrowing of the premium that light
crude commands over heavier grades.
In theory, this should result in increased flows of light
crude to Asia, with refiners substituting gasoline-rich grades
for the heavier crudes typically more popular in the region.
But there are as yet few signs that this is happening, most
likely because many Atlantic basin producers of light crude are
unable to pump more, and because Asian refiners are still
enjoying strong margins on products despite price increases for
the heavier oils.
The Brent-Dubai exchange for swaps DUB-EFS-1M, which
tracks the difference between Brent, global benchmark for light
crude, and Dubai, main price marker for heavier oil in the
Middle East, dropped to its narrowest in 15 months last week.
The premium of Brent over Dubai fell to $1.65 a barrel on
Jan. 13, recovering slightly to end at $1.71 on Wednesday this
week. This is well below the $4.65 a barrel that prevailed
around this time last year.
The spread in fact has been on a narrowing trend since
January 2016, but the pace has accelerated since early
September, when the market started to anticipate that OPEC and
its allies may actually deliver on long-discussed output cuts.
An agreement was reached at end-November for OPEC to take
about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from the market, with
non-OPEC allies such as Russia pledging a further 600,000-bpd
reduction.
The Brent-Dubai spread dropped from $2.60 a barrel on Dec. 2
to the low last week, a decline of 36.5 percent as the price for
heavier crudes gained more relative to lighter grades.
This is largely because much of the crude that will be
removed from the market is heavy oil, with the bulk of OPEC's
cuts being shouldered by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers.
In effect, the output cuts by the Gulf producers have mainly
acted to give a bigger boost to the prices for the type of oil
they predominantly produce, at the expense of lighter grades.
Brent crude futures closed on Wednesday at $53.92 a
barrel, up 16.2 percent since Nov. 29, the day before the OPEC
meeting in which the output cuts were agreed.
Over the same time frame, Oman futures traded on the
Dubai Mercantile Exchange have gained 19.1 percent, ending at
$52.30 a barrel on Wednesday.
MARKET YET TO RESPOND
In theory, the stronger prices for heavier crude should
boost demand for the now, relatively cheaper lighter grades.
Anecdotal evidence so far from traders suggests that Asian
refiners are yet to consider switching to lighter grades in any
meaningful volumes, partly because of supply problems from
producers such as Angola, Nigeria and Libya.
This is largely backed by data compiled by Thomson Reuters
Supply Chain and Commodity Forecasts showing that Asian imports
from the Middle East have remained robust in recent months.
In January, forecast imports from the Middle East will
account for 65.4 percent of Asia's total, lower than the 67.2
percent in October, but above the 63.7 percent in December.
Over the past 11 months, the Middle East's share of Asian
crude imports has averaged 65.9 percent, meaning there has only
been a slight reduction since the OPEC cuts took effect.
Africa's share of Asian imports is forecast at 11.8 percent
in January, higher than the 10.75 percent of the last 11 months,
but still within the overall range of between 10 and 12 percent.
It appears that to this point producers of light crude and
refiners haven't taken advantage of the shift in pricing of the
various crude grades.
The question is whether this is likely to persist.
If Asian refiners decide to stick with buying their usual
amounts of heavier crudes, then it's likely that the premium of
Brent to Dubai will continue to narrow.
If the refiners see an opportunity to use more light crude
and trim purchases of heavier grades, the spread will widen,
which could force some juggling among the producers shouldering
the majority of output cuts by OPEC and its allies.
China's imports of Angolan crude provide a hint of what may
happen, as they tend to rise in the months after a narrowing of
the Brent-Dubai spread and decline when the difference widens.
The Brent-Dubai spread reached more than $7 a barrel in
September 2013, and Chinese imports from Angola C-IMP-AOCN-MTH
went from 3.98 million tonnes that month to 2.16 million by
November of that year.
In contrast, when the Brent-Dubai spread dropped to just 61
cents a barrel in July 2015, Chinese imports from Angola went
from 2.87 million tonnes in September that year to 4.78 million
by February 2016.
This isn't suggesting that the Brent-Dubai spread is the
sole, or even the main driver of Chinese oil imports from
Angola. But it does seem the case that when lighter grades
become cheaper relative to heavier crude, Chinese refiners do
respond by buying more light oil.
If the current trend of a narrowing premium of light over
heavy crude continues, it's likely only a matter of time before
Asian refiners take higher volumes of lighter oil.
