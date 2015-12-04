(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Dec 4 China's renewing of
its oil purchase deals with Iran not only provides a boost to
the Islamic Republic's hopes of re-establishing itself in global
markets, it also underscores why this week's OPEC meeting is
largely irrelevant.
The market consensus is that Friday's gathering of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) won't
produce any significant change in the group's output policy.
This is notwithstanding some apparent tentative signals from
top producer Saudi Arabia that it may consider cutting output,
as long as the rest of OPEC and major non-OPEC countries such as
Russia also trim output.
While this idea appears stillborn, given Russian opposition,
the renewing of an oil purchase agreement between Iran and China
is more significant, as it shows why any moves to curtail global
output are doomed to fail in the current environment.
Iran agreed with its top two Chinese buyers, Sinopec Corp
, Asia's largest refiner, and Chinese state trader
Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp, to sell about 505,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in 2016, according to a Reuters report on Dec. 3.
Iran is also talking to other potential buyers in China
about term deliveries next year, according to the industry
sources cited in the report.
China bought 536,000 bpd of Iranian crude in the first 10
months of 2015, down 1.9 percent on the same period a year
earlier.
With Iran having already locked in 505,000 bpd for 2016, the
likelihood is that it will be able to boost the amount it
supplies to China next year, assuming that it can sign up other
buyers.
This task should be made easier by the expected easing of
sanctions against Iran as a result of the deal with Western
powers over its nuclear programme.
Iranian oil officials have also met with traders at
PetroChina, the country's second-largest state
refiner, and state-run CNOOC, which runs a petrochemical complex
with Royal Dutch Shell, Reuters reported, citing three
sources involved in the talks.
NO PARTNERS IN OPEC
While it's to be expected that Iran, once OPEC's number two
exporter, will seek to regain market share as sanctions are
lifted, the significance is that it shows that OPEC members now
view each other more as competitors than as partners in the
global oil market.
In previous periods of over-supply, it could have been
reasonably expected that OPEC would try to control supply in
order to boost prices, but this is no longer the case.
The reports that the Saudis would only entertain an output
cut if OPEC as well as non-OPEC producers participated underline
that OPEC is currently an organisation in name only.
When the Saudis, or anybody else, talk about an output cut,
what they really mean is targeting the oil that flows to Asia
from the Middle East and Russia.
About two-thirds of Saudi oil is bought by Asian refiners,
and cutting supply to this region would be the most effective at
boosting global prices.
However, the current situation is that there is a price war
in Asia between Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia, and these three
will likely be joined by Iran in 2016.
Saudi Arabia is "being hit from all angles, facing direct
challenges from Russian, Iranian and Iraqi crudes," according to
a Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts special report
published on Thursday.
"Iran and Iraq continue to compete to solve their respective
domestic economic woes with plans to saturate the market with
similar grades," the report said.
"Meanwhile, Russia is working to squeeze some of Saudi
Arabia's barrels out of Asia, to which Saudi has retaliated by
sending heavily discounted grades into Europe. Consequently,
Saudi Arabia is no longer a spectator to the battle for market
share; it has become fully embroiled," the report said.
Any talk of cutting oil output can be dismissed as hot air
when viewed against the planned increases in production.
Iraq is expected to raise its output to 4.38 million bpd in
2016, a 13 percent increase over this year, according to Thomson
Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts, while Iran's will jump 19
percent to 3.38 million bpd.
With rising Middle East output driving competition, it's
likely that Atlantic Basin crudes will come under pressure in
Asia, something that will heap further pressure on the
oil-reliant economies of OPEC producers Nigeria and Angola.
In turn this will likely lead to further disunity among OPEC
members and likely exacerbate competitive discounting, making it
harder to construct a bullish case for oil based on supply
fundamentals.
