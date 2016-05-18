(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a

By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia May 18 China appears to
be stockpiling crude oil at a faster pace than the market had
expected, taking advantage of low prices but perhaps also
pulling forward its demand for imported crude.
While China doesn't disclose the amount of crude flowing
into strategic storage, an estimate can be made simply by
subtracting refinery runs from the total amount of oil available
from both imports and domestic output.
Domestic crude production dropped 5.6 percent in April from
a year earlier to 16.59 million tonnes, equivalent to about 4.04
million barrels per day (bpd), the National Bureau of Statistics
said on May 14.
This was the lowest rate on a daily basis since July 2013,
and it brought the decline in the first four months of the year
to 2.7 percent from the same period in 2015, with about 4.11
million bpd being produced.
While lower domestic output in the world's fourth-largest
producer shows China's oil firms aren't immune to the pressures
of low prices, the shortfall has been more than made up by
sharply higher imports.
Crude imports for the first four months of the year were
123.7 million tonnes, equivalent to about 7.46 million bpd, and
11.8 percent higher than for the same period last year.
Taking imports and domestic output together, total crude
availability in China for the January to April period was 11.56
million bpd.
Total refinery throughput was 2.9 percent higher in the
first four months at about 10.69 million bpd.
This means that there was about 870,000 bpd of crude
available that wasn't processed through refineries, meaning it
most likely made its way into commercial and strategic storages.
This means that China is filling storages at a considerably
faster pace than had been expected in a Reuters poll of analysts
conducted in December.
According to the poll, China was seen adding 70 to 90
million barrels to its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in
2016, or about 245,000 bpd at the upper end of that range.
If all the surplus crude has indeed flowed into storage, it
implies that about 105 million barrels were added in the first
four months alone, more than what analysts had expected for the
entire year.
It is worth noting that some analysts had expected greater
flows into the SPR, with Energy Aspects predicting 150 million
barrels for the year.
It would now seem that even optimistic forecasts may be
exceeded, if China maintains the rate of crude imports directed
for storage.
IMPORT GROWTH TO EASE?
China is currently filling its second phase of SPR, which
has a capacity of 244.8 million barrels, and Thomson Reuters Oil
Research and Forecasts expects this process will be completed by
the end of the year.
A planned third phase of undisclosed capacity is due for
completion by 2020 as China works toward the goal of reserves
equal to 90 days of imports.
It would appear that China still has the capacity to add
more oil to its SPR in the coming months, but questions must be
asked whether it can do so at the same pace seen in the first
four months.
It's possible that storage flows may ease back in coming
months, resulting in slower growth in crude imports.
This may already be happening, with Thomson Reuters Oil
Research and Forecasts provisionally assessing May imports at
29.47 million tonnes, down from the 32.58 million reported by
customs for April.
Higher oil prices may also help dissuade the Chinese from
importing for storage, with Brent crude closing on
Tuesday at $49.28 a barrel, some 77 percent higher than the
lowest close of 2016 of $27.88 on Jan. 20.
Certainly, history suggests the Chinese tend to buy more
when they deem prices to be cheap, and ease back when they
believe prices have risen too far, too quickly.
This doesn't imply that China's imports of crude oil are
going to reverse and head into negative territory, rather it
suggests that the rapid growth in imports seen in the first four
months of the year may start to ease.
