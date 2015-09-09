--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 If you were looking for a
bright spot in China's dismal trade numbers for August, your
eyes may be tempted to focus on crude oil imports.
A total of 26.59 million tonnes, equivalent to 6.26 million
barrels per day (bpd) were imported, according to customs data.
While this was a 13.4-percent drop from July's 30.71 million
tonnes, it's worth bearing in mind that July was the record high
in terms of tonnes and some pullback was always likely. August's
imports were up 5.6 percent from the same month last year.
What's more important is that crude imports are up 9.8
percent in the first eight months of the year compared to the
same period in 2014, at 220.67 million tonnes, or about 6.63
million bpd.
A gain of almost 10 percent looks quite healthy, when viewed
against other major commodity imports, with iron ore down 0.2
percent in the first eight months, coal a massive 31.3 percent
drop and unwrought copper 8.1 percent lower.
While the decline in coal imports can be blamed on a
combination of tighter quality standards, better availability of
domestic coal and switching to other forms of power generation,
the weakness in copper and iron is largely viewed as a direct
reflection of the loss of growth momentum in the Chinese
economy.
In this context it may appear somewhat surprising that crude
imports appear so robust, but looks can be deceiving.
It's no secret that China has been filling strategic and
commercial stockpiles, and furthermore the nation's refiners
have been ramping up exports of refined products.
Taken together and it appears that almost half of the growth
in crude imports has either gone into storage or been exported
as fuels.
In the first eight months of 2015 crude imports have been
about 593,300 bpd higher than over the same period last year.
While China doesn't disclose the amount going into strategic
storage, a figure can be derived by looking at the difference
between refinery throughput, net product exports and the overall
availability of crude from both imports and domestic production.
In the first seven months of the year this was about 109
million barrels, according to Reuters calculations, or about
514,000 bpd.
At the same time last year, that implied surplus for storage
was about 65 million barrels, or about 307,000 bpd, leaving a
difference of about an extra 207,000 bpd for the first seven
months of 2015.
If this amount is deducted from the growth in imports of
593,300 bpd, it leaves actual growth in demand for consumption
at 386,300 bpd.
From this figure, the increase in exports should be
subtracted as well, as this represents crude that is imported,
processed and shipped out.
Product exports were 628,000 bpd in the first eight months
of 2015, about 53,400 bpd higher than for the same period last
year.
This leaves the increase in consumption demand inside China
at 332,900 bpd.
This means that the growth in crude imports that is actually
being used to power the Chinese economy is somewhat less
impressive than the overall growth in crude imports.
GASOLINE OUTPERFORMS DIESEL
Looking at implied demand growth by type of fuel, and it's
clear that the bright spot is in gasoline, which rose 17 percent
in the first seven months of the year over the same period in
2014.
This does fit the narrative of increasing car use by Chinese
drivers, even though vehicle sales are expected to rise a modest
3 percent for 2015 as a whole.
The weakness in fuel consumption is mainly in diesel, which
is mostly used in industry, construction and transporting goods.
Again this dovetails with the view that China's export-led
manufacturing sector is doing it tough, as is residential
construction.
But what is important for oil markets isn't what the Chinese
are doing with the oil, it matters more how much they actually
are buying.
On this basis, Chinese import demand is likely to remain
healthy as more strategic storage tanks are filled and more
refiners outside the two state-controlled majors, Sinopec and
PetroChina, are allowed to directly import their own crude.
China is likely to continue to provide some support to
global oil markets, although by itself it's unlikely to cause a
price rally.
Perhaps the more relevant thought is, how low would the
crude price go if the Chinese weren't buying for stockpiles?