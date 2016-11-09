(Repeats item issued earlier. The opinions expressed here are
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 9 The sharp drop in
China's crude oil imports in October can be ascribed to a
combination of factors, but one of them should be a red flag to
OPEC, threatening the success of any deal to curb production.
Crude imports slumped to 6.78 million barrels per day (bpd)
in October, the lowest since January and down from a record high
of 8.04 million bpd in September, according to customs data
released on Tuesday.
Several reasons were cited for the drop, among them lower
buying by smaller, independent refiners known as teapots, as
they have come close to exhausting their official crude import
quotas for the year.
Another potential factor was the extended national day
holidays early in October delaying the off-loading of cargoes,
but these factors are unlikely to alone account for imports
dropping by 1.26 million bpd from September to October.
It's most likely that the bulk of the slowdown was because
of lower commercial and strategic stockpiling of oil, and this
is also likely related to higher prices.
China doesn't release stockpiling data on a monthly basis
and only occasionally updates the amount of crude it has in
strategic storage.
The best way to gain an idea of how much crude is flowing
into storage is to add together net crude imports and domestic
output and then deduct refinery throughput.
While data on refinery throughput and domestic crude
production for October won't be available for a couple of weeks,
figures for the third quarter show China was most likely
stockpiling at a rapid pace.
The difference between net crude imports added to domestic
output, and refinery throughput was 1.169 million bpd in
September, 1.132 million in August and 595,000 in July.
Given that crude imports fell by 1.26 million bpd in October
from September, it's possible that very little crude flowed into
stockpiles in October, assuming that refinery throughput and
domestic crude production were more or less steady.
PRICE-SENSITIVE CHINA STOCKPILE BUYING
If this is the case, it also suggests that China's purchases
for storage are relatively sensitive to price.
The Brent and Oman crude prices were weakening in June and
July, the time frame for when August and September cargoes would
have been booked.
However Brent jumped almost 22 percent from its
close on Aug. 2 to the close on Aug. 18 as members of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) started
to once again talk publicly about limiting output in order to
boost prices.
This is also the timeframe when many cargoes for October
delivery in China would have been booked, suggesting that the
sharp jump in prices dampened appetite for storage purposes.
Crude prices rallied again after stabilising in September,
with Brent closing at $53.14 a barrel on Oct. 10, its highest so
far in 2016, as OPEC appeared closer to agreeing production cuts
at a meeting to be held later this month.
This suggests the potential for China's imports in November
to remain soft, as the authorities may be prepared to see if
OPEC actually delivers a meaningful cut to production, or
whether it disappoints once again.
The problem for OPEC is simply this. If it agrees an output
cut and this does boost prices to the point where China decides
to curb imports for stockpiling, the risk is that any cut to
production is merely matched by a corresponding drop in Chinese
imports.
It's unlikely that OPEC will be giving much thought to the
risks around Chinese crude demand for storage, but the mere fact
that all OPEC's hard work in grafting an agreement between
disparate parties could be undone at the stroke of a pen in
Beijing underlines just how hard it is to control the oil market
these days.
