(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Aug 1 Sometimes actions
really do speak louder than words, with Saudi Arabia's slashing
of crude oil prices to customers in Asia contrasting with recent
comments from the kingdom's top oil executive that chasing
market share isn't a priority.
Saudi Aramco, the state-controlled oil company, cut its
official selling price (OSP) for its benchmark Arab Light grade
for September-loading cargoes by $1.30 a barrel to a discount of
$1.10 to the regional marker Oman-Dubai.
The reduction was the largest since October last year and
has taken the OSP from a premium of 60 cents a barrel to the
biggest discount in nine months in just two months.
Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE doesn't release commentary with
its pricing statement and doesn't officially comment on its
policy in setting the OSP, but the actions of the past two
months suggest the world's largest crude exporter may not be
quite as relaxed about its market share as its chief executive
recently stated.
Chief Executive Amin Nasser told Reuters on July 20 that
Saudi Aramco wasn't worried about rival producers, such as Iraq,
Iran and Russia, gaining ground in key market Asia, destination
for about two-thirds of the kingdom's exports.
"Customers are increasing, no we are not," he said when
asked if he was worried about other producers gaining market
share in Asia.
While Nasser is correct insofar as Saudi Arabia's exports to
Asia are increasing, it may be galling for the market leader to
see its rivals doing that much better.
Top customer China barely increased its purchases from Saudi
Arabia in the first half of 2016, taking 0.24 percent more at
26.455 million tonnes, according to customs data.
On a barrels per day (bpd) basis, Saudi Arabia's exports to
China in the first half were actually slightly down, given there
was an extra day this year because of the leap year.
China imported 1.061 million bpd in the first six months of
2016, down from 1.064 million in the same period in 2015.
Saudi Arabia's share of China crude imports in the first
half was 14.2 percent, down from 16.2 percent a year ago.
In contrast, Russia's share went from 11.9 percent to 14.1
percent and it is almost level pegging with Saudi Arabia as the
leading supplier to China.
It's a stronger story for Saudi Arabia in India, the
second-largest crude importer in Asia, where the kingdom has
increased market volumes.
India imported 828,500 bpd from Saudi Arabia in the first
half of the year, up from 765,600 bpd in the same period in
2015, according to trade sources and vessel-tracking data from
Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and Commodities Research.
But even though Saudi Arabia has seen its shipments to India
rise by 8.2 percent, it has been overtaken as the South Asian
nation's top supplier by Iraq, which exported 844,400 bpd in the
first half of 2016 compared to 594,600 bpd a year earlier.
The numbers show that while Saudi Arabia is increasing its
exports, it's not doing so by as much as its main regional
rivals.
HOW RELAXED ARE THE SAUDIS REALLY?
Up to recently it did appear that the kingdom was fairly
relaxed about this situation, as indicated by Aramco's Nasser in
the recent interview.
Aramco raised its OSP in three out of the four months from
April to July, and the one month it cut was a token reduction of
just 10 cents a barrel.
This suggested that Saudi Arabia was gaining some confidence
that the oil market was starting to re-balance, a view that was
supported by an 88-percent jump in global benchmark Brent crude
between late January and early June.
However, since then Brent has retreated by almost 18
percent, which may have dented confidence in the view that the
market is close to re-balancing.
This alone may have been enough to prompt Saudi Aramco to
move aggressively to discounting its OSP.
However, there is another factor at work, namely the sharp
contraction of the premium of Brent over the benchmark Middle
East grade, Dubai.
The difference, known as the exchange for swaps
DUB-EFS-1M, dropped to $2.22 a barrel on July 29, the lowest
since Nov. 13 last year.
The Saudi OSP tends to track movements in the Brent-Dubai
spread to try and ensure that refining customers pay more or
less the same for oil no matter where in the world they are
located.
However, when the Brent-Dubai EFS was last in a declining
pattern between May and August last year, the Saudis were
actually raising the OSP, albeit from discounted levels.
Overall, while there are market factors that would help
explain the sharp drop in the Saudi OSP, it's also likely that
the kingdom isn't quite so relaxed about both its market share
and pace of re-balancing between crude supply and demand.
