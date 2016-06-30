(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 30 Has Saudi Arabia
already switched tack and started to surreptitiously balance
supply and demand in the crude oil market?
One of the persistent themes of crude oil markets since the
price crashed in mid-2014 is that top exporter Saudi Arabia
decided to stop its balancing role and instead chase market
share, no matter the implication for prices.
However, there are signs that the pursuit of market share by
the kingdom is no longer a top priority, especially in their
buyers in Asia.
Figures from top Asian crude buyers China, India, Japan and
South Korea suggest that Saudi Arabia is effectively conceding
market share to rivals such as fellow Gulf producers Iran and
Iraq, as well as an increasingly assertive Russia.
While this may not exactly be a voluntary process, it does
appear that Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's state oil company, isn't
pulling out the stops to reverse the loss of market share.
For the past four months Aramco has raised the official
selling price (OSP) of its benchmark Arab Light grade to
refiners in Asia, which take about two-thirds of the kingdom's
exports.
The OSP for July-loading cargoes was set at a premium of 60
cents a barrel to the regional Oman-Dubai crude benchmark, up
from 25 cents in June and a significant reversal of the discount
of $1 as recently as March.
It's likely the case that Aramco is simply adjusting prices
to reflect moves in the Oman-Dubai timespreads and also to
reflect a stronger premium for global benchmark Brent over
Dubai.
But the mere fact that the OSP has returned to what could be
considered more normal patterns indicates the Saudis may be
stepping back from a market share at all costs policy.
From October 2014 to May this year the OSP for Arab Light
cargoes to Asia was at a discount to Oman-Dubai for all but
three of those 20 months.
This extended period of discounting coincided with the
period where the Saudis appeared determined not to cede market
share to rivals.
The recent change back to premiums for the OSP perhaps
indicates that the Saudis have taken the view that it's better
to give a little ground to rivals in the expectation that the
market is already balancing and prices can move sustainably
higher.
Certainly the import data from major Asian consumers seems
to support this view.
China's imports from Saudi Arabia in the first five months
of the year rose 3.87 percent to 21.86 million tonnes,
equivalent to about 1.05 million barrels per day (bpd).
That doesn't sound too bad, but China's total imports are up
16.5 percent in the first five months of 2016 compared to the
same period last year.
Russia has also toppled Saudi Arabia as the top supplier to
China, with imports rising 41.8 percent to 22.17 million tonnes,
or about 1.06 million bpd, in the January-May period.
IRAN, IRAQ GRABBING BIGGER SLICES
India, Asia's second-largest crude importer, shows a similar
pattern, but with Iran and Iraq as the producers grabbing higher
shares.
India imported 856,200 bpd from Saudi Arabia in the first
five months of the year, up 9.4 percent from the same period in
2015, according to trade sources and ship-tracking data compiled
by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts.
Again, a 9.4 percent gain doesn't sound too bad, but India's
imports from Iran rose 64.5 percent to 334,100 bpd and those
from Iraq jumped 55.2 percent to 892,300 bpd in the first five
months of the year.
Iraq has replaced Saudi Arabia as India's top supplier,
meaning that the Saudis have lost their top spots to rivals in
Asia's two biggest importers, surely a sign that pursuing market
share is no longer the main game.
Iran is also having considerable success in winning back
market share lost while it was under Western sanctions over its
nuclear programme.
It's a slightly better story for the Saudis in Japan, the
number three importer in Asia, with imports rising 12.6 percent
in the first five months of 2016 to the equivalent of about 1.25
million bpd.
Iraq has seen a far bigger percentage gain, with Japan
increasing purchases by 50.9 percent, but this was off a very
small base and imports in the first five months were still a
modest 71,800 bpd.
Among Japan's major suppliers, the big loser is the United
Arab Emirates, which has seen its imports drop by 5.4 percent,
while fellow OPEC member Qatar has increased its oil exports to
Japan by 22.8 percent.
South Korea, the fourth-biggest Asian oil importer, has
bought 6.7 percent less crude from Saudi Arabia in the first
five months of this year compared to the same period in 2015,
although the kingdom is still the biggest supplier.
Iran has more than doubled its exports to South Korea in the
January-May period and is now the third-biggest supplier behind
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
The pattern that is emerging so far in 2016 is that while
the Saudis are selling more oil to their major buyers, with the
exception of South Korea, their rivals are doing better at
building market share.
The Saudis have hinted that they may return to their
traditional role of balancing the market once the global oil
market recovers.
"Despite the surplus in global oil production and lower
prices, the focus of attention remains on countries such as
Saudi Arabia which, due to its strategic importance, will be
expected to balance supply and demand once market conditions
recover," Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih was quoted as saying
on June 22.
The import data and the Saudi pricing moves suggest they
have already started this process.
