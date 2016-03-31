(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 31 Should Asia be
bracing itself for a flood of gasoil from China in the second
quarter?
It would certainly appear that the conditions for a sharp
rise in exports of gasoil, the refinery term for middle
distillate fuels diesel and kerosene, are in place.
These include stocks of Chinese oil products at a four-year
high, rising refinery runs but soft domestic consumption, and
gains in crude imports.
So far this year China has already been ramping up exports
of middle distillates, with diesel shipments rising 736 percent
to 1.52 million tonnes in the first two months of the year
compared to the same period last year, while jet kerosene gained
28.8 percent to 1.92 million tonnes.
Converting the Chinese customs data to barrels per day (bpd)
shows diesel exports at 190,000 bpd and jet kerosene at 250,000
bpd in the January-February period.
By comparison China exported about 147,000 bpd of diesel and
264,000 bpd of jet kerosene in 2015, meaning that while jet
kerosene shipments are roughly steady so far in 2016, there has
been a big jump in diesel shipments.
It's likely that diesel exports will continue to rise in
coming months, given the internal dynamics of China's refining
and fuel markets.
Commercial fuel inventories reached a four-year high in
February, rising 17.3 percent from the previous month, according
to a March 28 report from the official Xinhua News Agency.
Diesel inventories were 11.4 million tonnes in February, or
about 85.5 million barrels, up 37.3 percent from 8.3 million
tonnes in January, according to Reuters calculations based on
the official data.
OUTPUT UP, DIESEL DEMAND DOWN
The rapid build in diesel inventories can be explained by
the mismatch between refinery output and domestic consumption.
Oil product output was 51.92 million tonnes in the first two
months of the year, up 8.5 percent from the same period in 2015,
but consumption was only 44.51 million tonnes, a gain of 2.4
percent, China's state planning agency said March 29.
Although the National Development and Reform Commission
didn't give precise figures, it said gasoline consumption rose
14.8 percent while diesel consumption fell 9.3 percent in the
first two months of 2016.
What this shows is that refineries are more than likely
running at rates that will ensure sufficient gasoline to meet
domestic demand, but in doing so are producing too much diesel.
Refinery throughput rose 4.6 percent in the first two months
of the year to 10.59 million bpd, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on March 12.
Pulling together the various strands of Chinese refinery and
fuel markets shows that the country is currently producing an
excess of diesel and with domestic inventories already bulging,
exports become the best way of relieving the pressure.
It's likely that Chinese exports will reach an Asian market
that is already well-supplied with diesel.
Inventories of middle distillates in Singapore, Asia's main
trading hub, rose to a five-month high of 13.64 million barrels
in the week ended March 23, according to data from International
Enterprise Singapore.
The comfortable inventory situation and muted demand growth
for diesel, which is mainly used for transportation and
industry, is already showing up in weaker margins for producing
the fuel.
The premium of gasoil in Singapore over Dubai crude
dropped to $8.56 a barrel on Wednesday, down 29
percent from its peak so far this year of $12.11 on March 9.
If China's refineries do ramp up exports of the fuel in
coming weeks, it's likely that the gasoil margin will lose
further ground.
