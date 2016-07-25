(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 25 If you had asked
Asia's refiners at the start of the year where they thought
their profits would be coming from, it's likely many would have
said gasoline. But China and India appear to have crashed that
party.
The profits from making the motor fuel have collapsed this
year to the lowest in 3-1/2 years, with a barrel of 92-RON
gasoline in Singapore fetching a premium of just $2.21 over a
barrel of Brent crude on July 22.
The profit margin, or crack, GL92-SIN-CRK has slumped 85.3
percent this year, and the low of $1.67 a barrel on July 8 was
the worst since Sept. 12, 2013, when it was just 45 cents.
While there are several factors at work, including
lower-than-expected demand in the region, the main factor is
rising supply. And here the main culprits are China and India,
both of which have significantly ramped up exports of gasoline
in the first six months of 2016.
China exported 4.449 million tonnes, or about 207,800
barrels per day (bpd), of gasoline in the first half, a 75
percent increase on the same period last year, according to
customs data.
The surge in exports came as China's refiners boosted output
of gasoline by 8.9 percent to about 3 million bpd.
In some ways the increase in China's gasoline exports isn't
surprising, given the massive refinery building programme of
recent years that has resulted in a significant surplus, which
came just as the domestic economy lost momentum.
Perhaps more surprising is the increase in India's exports
of gasoline, given they came against a backdrop of strongly
rising domestic consumption.
India exported about 420,800 bpd of gasoline in the first
six months of 2016, up 23.5 percent from the 340,000 bpd over
the same period last year, according to calculations based on
government data.
And as an aside to the higher exports from China and India,
it's worth noting that the Middle East's new refineries are also
having an impact.
For example, Joint Oil Data Initiative figures show Saudi
Arabia exported 219,000 bpd of gasoline in May, the latest month
for which figures are available. This was up 47 percent from the
same month in 2015.
For the first five months of 2016, Saudi Arabia exported an
average 213,400 bpd of gasoline, up 76 percent over the same
period in 2015.
Taking the increase in gasoline exports of India, China and
Saudi Arabia together and its likely that about an additional
260,000 bpd of the fuel was available in Asian markets in the
first half of the year.
GASOLINE IN STRUCTURAL CHANGE
This goes a long way to explaining the slump in profits from
making gasoline, but it doesn't necessarily mean that cracks
can't recover in the second half.
The main hope for a better third and fourth quarter for
gasoline margins lie in the upcoming refinery maintenance
season, particularly in North Asia.
Also demand tends to pick up for the northern winter, which
may also offer support to refinery margins.
On the supply side, there are some signs of refiners
trimming throughput in response to weaker prices, with some
plants in Singapore and South Korea expecting to reduce
operating capacity, according to a Reuters report citing sources
with knowledge of operations.
But any relief on margins from a combination of reduced
supply and expectations of higher demand may prove temporary.
There is little doubt that both Chinese and Middle Eastern
refiners have the ability to ramp up exports further should it
be profitable for them to do so.
And the fact that India's exporters have increased shipments
of gasoline so far this year also shows that they are keen to
participate in the regional markets even though domestic demand
is a positive picture for them.
Similar to many other commodities, such as coal, steel,
aluminium, the over-investment in new oil refineries has created
a structural oversupply of products that will take time to work
through.
This will especially be the case if refiners decide to
follow the pattern of other commodity producers and try to cut
costs and maximise output, a strategy that does little to
balance the market but does lead to sustained lower prices.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)