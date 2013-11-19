--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 19 The most frightening concept for a gold miner or trader currently would be to contemplate a world without China.

Global gold demand fell to the lowest in four years in the third quarter, according to the World Gold Council, and the 21 percent drop from the same quarter in 2012 would have been far worse if it wasn't for China.

China is set to overtake India as the top gold consumer this year, and is already ahead on a rolling four-quarter basis.

Demand in China rose to 209.6 tonnes in the third quarter, up from 177 tonnes in the same quarter last year, largely driven by a 29 percent jump in jewellery demand.

In contrast, India's consumption slumped 32 percent to 148.2 tonnes in the third quarter from the same period in 2012, as the government's efforts to restrict imports became more effective.

The other drivers of gold demand also don't look encouraging for bulls, with investment demand down 56 percent and central bank purchases slipping 17 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

The best that can be said is that outflows from exchange- traded funds were nowhere near as dramatic as those in the second quarter, with the council reporting net sales of 118.7 tonnes in the third quarter, down from 402.2 tonnes in the second.

Central bank net purchases were 93.4 tonnes in the third quarter, up from 79.3 in the second. However, central bank buying is likely to be well below the levels of the prior two years.

Assuming fourth-quarter buying matches the average so far in 2013, the total for the year will be around 400 tonnes, down from the 457 tonnes for 2011 and the 544 tonnes for 2012.

The overall message from the council report is that China is really the sole bright spot for gold demand, and likely the best reason why prices have been largely stable after plunging almost 30 percent in the first half of the year to a three-year low of $1,180.71 an ounce on June 28.

The question then becomes: What is the outlook for gold demand in China? Is the higher consumption sustainable or likely to stabilise or retreat?

China Gold Group Corp, the country's largest producer, isn't overly optimistic, with Du Haiqing, a vice general manager, saying at a conference earlier this month that while gold consumption would climb above 1,000 tonnes this year, it would decline thereafter.

Gold demand received a boost this year from the slide in prices as largely Western investors exited ETFs, but Du said this was "abnormal" and Chinese buying would return to more usual patterns next year.

Even if Chinese demand remains at current levels, it won't be adding to growth in 2014, and thus at best be supportive of prices rather than being a bullish factor.

It also appears that Indian demand won't be making a comeback in the short- to medium-term, despite evidence that there is pent-up demand for the metal because of the government restrictions.

India has progressively hiked the import tax on gold to 10 percent and imposed a 20 percent re-export requirement as part of its efforts to lower its current account deficit.

Gold has been second to crude oil on the South Asian nation's import bill, and unlike oil, it isn't essential for the economy.

Physical premiums have increased in India, reaching $120 an ounce above London prices this week, up from $80 last week, according to the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.

Indian gold imports are also weakening despite the traditional wedding and festival season, which normally boosts demand.

About 23 tonnes of gold was imported in October, the Economic Times reported on Nov. 12, citing traders.

With Indian imports curtailed and Chinese buying likely to ease after the Lunar new year early next year, it's hard to see why gold prices should rally.

Certainly, the overall market doesn't buy into the fear story of indefinite U.S. monetary easing eventually resulting in uncontrolled inflation and bankrupt governments.

While the tapering of quantitative easing does appear to have been pushed back to sometime in 2014, it would take a further delay to provide gold with any real impetus.

For now, China appears to be single-handedly holding up gold, making figures on its buying all the more crucial in the next few months. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)