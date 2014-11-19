(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
HOBART, Australia, Nov 19 Why would arguably the
world's second-most powerful person bother to visit an island at
the bottom of the world most famous for a cartoon character that
bears little resemblance to the real animal?
Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit on Tuesday to Hobart
was a series of photo opportunities with real Tasmanian devils,
school children and very eager to impress political leaders in
Australia's southern island state.
But while Xi was busy showing his softer side, the real
business was happening across town where Australian and Chinese
business leaders were attending a forum on investment
opportunities in Tasmania.
Tasmania is hoping to leverage its clean, green environment
into booming Chinese demand for quality agricultural produce
such as beef, lamb, salmon and seafood like rock lobster and
abalone.
Tourism was also a key component, with Xi's visit sparking
hopes of increased Chinese interest in the natural beauty of
Tasmania, which is roughly the size of Sri Lanka but has a
population of only around 500,000 people.
The forum also highlighted the mining opportunities in the
state, particularly those for copper and nickel as well as minor
metals such as tungsten.
In many ways, what Tasmania was trying to achieve in using
Xi's visit as a springboard to increased trade with China
mirrors what the rest of Australia is aiming to do.
It's no secret that Australia's economy and future prospects
have become inextricably linked to China's, given the reliance
on exporting commodities.
Australia is one of the few countries in the world to run a
trade surplus with China, with annual exports worth about A$100
billion ($88 billion), while imports total about A$50 billion.
More than half of the exports are made up by iron ore, with
coal, other minerals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounting
for the lion's share of the rest.
Agriculture is tiny compared to the rest, with the top
export, wool, being valued at about A$1.9 billion in 2013.
The free trade agreement announced Nov. 17 by Xi and Prime
Minister Tony Abbott will go some way to boosting the volume and
value of Australian agricultural exports to China.
But with cotton, rice, sugar and wheat effectively excluded
until a review in three years time, the impact will be limited.
It also is nonsense to talk of a "mining to dining" boom,
which has become a popular catchphrase in the media.
AGRICULTURE BOOM. NOT QUITE
While China's rising middle class will no doubt seek
increased quality proteins such as meat and dairy, and Australia
is well place to provide some of these, the scale remains tiny
compared to minerals and LNG.
Take the latest trade data as an example. Australia's
exports in September totalled A$26.14 billion, of which just
A$3.29 billion fell into the category of rural goods.
Metals and minerals were A$6.7 billion, coal was A$2.9
billion and fuels were A$2.5 billion, a number that will rise
dramatically over the next three years as the seven LNG projects
currently being built come online and start exporting.
Even if Australia could double its agricultural exports,
they would still be dwarfed by minerals and LNG.
It's extremely unlikely that Australia could come close to
boosting its agricultural by that much anyway, given the
propensity to drought and flooding and the lack of suitable new
arable land.
Also, increased agricultural output won't translate into
significantly higher employment, and at any rate, rural sector
jobs pay considerably less than lucrative mining jobs.
What is true is that niche agricultural players, such as
those in Tasmania, may benefit greatly from the trade deal with
China.
With its clean, green image, Tasmanian farmers have an
opportunity to sell upmarket produce such as beef free from
steroids and growth hormones, horticultural and other crops that
are free from genetically-modified organisms, and seafood from
unpolluted waters.
Tasmania's exports to China have more doubled in the past
decade, reaching A$425 million for the first nine months of
2014, or about a fifth of the state's total.
The free trade agreement seems almost tailor made for
Tasmania, given it features the removal, over time, of tariffs
on dairy, beef and wine, which are three of the state's main
products.
Add in the prospects of a Xi-inspired tourist boom and it's
not hard to see why the state rolled out the red carpet for the
Chinese leader.
What's not talked about nearly so much in Australia is what
the Chinese want from this closer relationship.
The raising of the threshold for investment that doesn't
require approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review
Board (FIRB) was raised to A$1.08 billion, a fourfold increase.
However, agricultural land will be limited to A$15 million
and agribusinesses to A$53 million, but even at these levels,
China will be able to increase its foothold in Australian
agriculture significantly, without attracting the attention that
comes with a FIRB application.
Perhaps the real reason Xi bothered to fly to a small city
in the Roaring Forties was to show the lengths China is prepared
to go to in order to find and secure resources for its future.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)