By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 19 - China's fuel
usage tends to gather headlines as an indicator of the strength
of global crude oil demand, and while this has been justified,
the real growth action is happening over the Himalayas in India.
India's total demand for oil products is about one one-third
of that in China, but the South Asian nation is powering up as
China's growth moderates.
This isn't entirely unexpected given that the slowdown in
China's economic growth is well known, as is the rotation
towards a more service- and consumer-oriented economy from one
reliant on heavy industry.
India's rapid gains in fuel consumption have seen it
overtake Japan to become Asia's second-largest crude oil
importer behind China, and this growth trend appears likely to
continue.
India's fuel demand in October grew at its fastest pace in
almost 12 years, rising 17.5 percent from the same month a year
earlier, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and
Analysis Cell, a unit of the oil ministry.
Total consumption of refined oil products was 15.2 million
tonnes, which equates roughly to 3.6 million barrels per day
(bpd).
This is using a conservative conversion rate, the crude oil
factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, while the factors for the main
products India consumes, diesel and gasoline, are 7.5 and 8.5,
respectively.
If the pace of fuel demand growth for the first seven months
of India's April to March fiscal year is maintained, it puts the
nation on track for consumption of at least 3.6 million bpd for
the 2015-16 year.
If this is achieved, it will mean that India's fuel demand
growth was 8.7 percent higher in 2015-16 over the prior year,
equivalent to a gain of about 290,000 bpd.
China's apparent oil demand was 10.14 million bpd in
October, a gain of 0.9 percent from the same month a year
earlier, but only 0.1 percent higher than in September.
Detailed figures for October aren't yet available, but it's
likely that the apparent demand number will be below the moving
12-month average, which stood at 10.67 million bpd in September.
Assuming China's apparent demand for the whole of 2015 comes
in around 10.6 million barrels, this represents a gain of about
5.9 percent over 2014's 10.06 million bpd.
CHINA STORAGE DISTORTS
But it's here that one runs into difficulty with China's
fuel figures, as apparent demand is a derived number that
doesn't include changes in inventory levels, data which isn't
disclosed by the authorities.
China has been filling strategic and commercial storage
sites, and looking at the difference between crude available
from domestic output and imports and what's processed through
refineries shows that at least 200,000 bpd appears to have
headed into oil tanks so far this year.
This would cut China's actual rise in fuel consumption to
something closer to 4 percent, or a growth rate of less than
half what India is likely to achieve in the 2015-16 fiscal year.
China's fuel consumption growth has been on a declining
trend since hitting more than 11 percent in 2010. In 2012,
apparent demand was up 4.5 percent on year, in 2013 by 1.6
percent and by 3 percent in 2014.
It's worth noting that 2014 was, much like this year,
boosted by rising storage flows.
In contrast, India's fuel demand has grown strongly, with
likely 2015-16 consumption of 3.6 million bpd about 8.7 percent
higher than that in 2014-15, and some 14 percent above what it
was in the 2013-14 fiscal year.
Put another way, India's fuel demand has grown by 440,000
bpd since the 2013-14 fiscal year, while China's has expanded by
about 810,000 bpd from 2013 to the current calendar year.
While India's growth in volumes since 2013 is just over half
China's, in percentage terms it's almost double the pace.
With India's government pushing for more rapid urbanisation
and industrialisation, in contrast to China's move to a
consumer-driven economy, this trend of faster fuel demand growth
is likely to continue, and possibly accelerate.
It's too early to say China has had its day in the sun as
far as oil demand goes, but it's increasingly clear that India
has well and truly stepped out of the shade.
