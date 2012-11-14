--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 Perhaps the most surprising
thing about the scrapping of Indonesia's oil and gas regulator
is that people are surprised by the move.
While the court decision to declare BPMigas unconstitutional
was certainly unexpected, it fits the pattern of how business is
conducted in the Southeast Asian nation.
The ruling certainly sounded dramatic, but the real question
is whether the abolition of BPMigas actually changes anything
for both existing and future oil and gas projects in the region.
Certainly the government moved quickly to try and reassure
investors that current contracts would be honoured and that
there should be no uncertainty for potential new investments.
The details of the court ruling also appear to safeguard
existing agreements with oil majors including BP Plc,
Chevron, Exxon Mobil and CNOCC.
It also gives the future power to regulate to the
government, which has said it will set up a new body to control
the industry.
The good news for Indonesia's foreign partners in energy
resources is that the country wants to increase its oil and gas
output and is therefore unlikely to mess too much with existing
contracts or put in place a framework that will drive investors
elsewhere.
The bad news is that this is another example of the somewhat
chaotic nature of doing business in Indonesia, and the
uncertainty that is generated by every such occurrence raises
the risk profile of investing in Indonesia.
Indonesia is the region's largest oil producer and has plans
to increase output by 30 percent to over 1 million barrels per
day. It is also the third-ranked producer of liquefied natural
gas and the world's biggest thermal coal exporter.
But Indonesia also appears to play it fast and loose when it
comes to regulations and policy-making for its resource sector.
Consider that this year has seen the mining industry thrown
into turmoil by a series of regulations that have damaged
foreign confidence in the sector.
These include proposals for a mining export tax, the ban on
exporting unprocessed metals and ores, the domestic reservation
requirement for coal production and a requirement that foreign
companies sell 51 percent of their stakes in mines to locals
within 10 years of initial production.
RADICAL SHAKE-UP
These measures amount to a radical shake-up of Indonesia's
mining sector, which contributes about 11 percent of gross
domestic product.
It has been increasingly clear that Indonesia wants a
greater share of the resource sector to benefit locals, and it
wants more say over the industry.
This in itself isn't that unusual in a global context, where
countries with resources are becoming more reluctant to allow
foreign investors to control and exploit reserves.
What sets Indonesia apart is that there doesn't seem to be a
coordinated way of going about this, with government ministers
making ad hoc announcements on policies that are often watered
down before implementation.
It helps to view Indonesia through the prism of its domestic
politics, and right now there is jockeying ahead of the 2014
presidential poll, and nationalistic sentiment is likely to
increase as the vote approaches.
One of the contenders to replace President Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono is Coordinating Minister on Economics Hatta Rajasa,
who appears to be having some success in getting the various
government ministries to work together to boost nationalistic
economic policies.
The court case that disbanded BPMigas wasn't brought by the
government, but by a collection of individuals and groups,
including Islamic organisations.
Their motivation isn't clear, but it wouldn't surprise if
resource nationalism was a factor.
The court decision on BPMigas has the potential to result in
changes to how the production sharing contracts with foreign oil
companies are structured, and until there is clarity on the
issue, there will be discomfort.
Whether this will lead to delays or cancellations in
projects remains to be seen, with fears that BP may be more
cautious now on building a planned third train at its Tangguh
LNG plant in Papua.
However, any company doing business in Indonesia should be
aware that uncertainty is part and parcel of the deal.
The question becomes whether the BPMigas saga tips the
uncertainty balance enough to place Indonesia in the too-hard
basket for foreign investors.
My guess would be probably not, but we are getting closer to
the tipping point.