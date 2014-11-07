--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 7 One of the
recurring themes in iron ore's precipitous decline this year has
been the weak state of Chinese demand. The problem with this is
that it simply isn't true.
It doesn't take much of a search to find media and analyst
reports that reference softness in China's steel market as one
of the major reasons for Asian spot iron ore's .IO62-CNI=SI
43-percent decline this year to a five-year low of $75.60 a
tonne on Thursday.
"Iron ore falls further as Chinese buying interest stalls"
was a Reuters headline from Oct. 17.
Just in case anybody thinks I'm picking on my own
colleagues, this one is from competitor Bloomberg on Thursday:
"Iron drops to lowest since 2009 as APEC curbs dent demand" - a
reference to steel mills closures ahead of the upcoming meeting
of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in Beijing as
part of measures to control pollution.
It's not just news reports, analysts have also pointed to
the slowing growth of China's economy.
"In China, slowing industrial trends and deteriorating
property fundamentals are having an adverse impact on bulk
commodity demand - prices of iron ore and thermal coal both hit
five-year lows," said a recent research report from a major
bank.
To be fair to both the media and the analysts, many have
also pointed repeatedly to the increase in supply as a factor in
driving down iron ore prices.
FOCUS ON CHINA ECONOMY MISLEADING
But the fact remains that because China buys two-thirds of
seaborne iron ore, the focus has been very much on the outlook
for its economy, and in particular the sectors that use the most
steel, such as housing construction and infrastructure.
It's here that many analysts see weakness as the Chinese
authorities try to shift the economy to a more consumer-led
model and away from the fixed-asset investment and
export-orientated manufacturing that have driven the past
decades of rapid growth.
While all this may well be accurate, the fact is that
China's economic situation hasn't negatively impacted on iron
ore imports.
If your sole criteria for judging the iron ore market was
Chinese imports, you'd have to say it was very strong indeed.
Imports in the first nine months of the year were 699.1
million tonnes, a gain of 16.5 percent on the same period last
year.
This increase actually represents an acceleration in the
rate of growth from 2013, when imports expanded 10.2 percent for
the whole year.
If maintained for the rest of the year, the rate of growth
for 2014 would be the strongest since 2009, hardly the sign of a
weak market.
Of course, analysts can point to slower growth in steel
output, which is up 2.3 percent in the year to end September,
and also to high port inventories for iron ore as evidence that
all isn't that rosy with iron ore demand.
While this is true, it still doesn't explain away the fact
that iron ore import demand is having a very strong year in
China.
SUPPLY GAIN SHOULD DOMINATE MARKET BUZZ
Any objective analysis of China and iron ore can only
conclude that it's the additional supply to the market from the
mine expansions in the state of Western Australia and elsewhere
that have driven the price.
The iron ore market is no longer a demand-driven story, it's
almost entirely about supply, and while there is widespread
recognition that this is the case, it seems the rhetoric has yet
to change.
The world's top five iron ore producers, led by the big
three of Brazil's Vale and the Anglo-Australian pair
of Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, are bringing
nearly 400 million tonnes of new supply to market within the
next three years.
Some of this has already hit, taking the market into supply
surplus after several years of deficits.
The major miners have taken a deliberate gamble that they
will be able to use their low costs of production to force
virtually every tonne other than their own from the seaborne
market, and shut down about 40 percent of Chinese domestic
output as well.
This is a huge call, but even if they can achieve this, it
will come at the expense of ensuring prices remain low for an
extended period.
A more common type of market report for iron ore should be
headlined something like this: "Iron ore declines as exports
from Australia's Port Hedland rise 6.5 percent in October to
near record."