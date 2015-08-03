--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 3 One of the more
fanciful notions from the recent rally in iron ore prices is
that the steel-making ingredient is now back in a bull market.
Asian spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI does meet the technical
definition of being in a bull market, having gained 25.4 percent
between its record low of $44.10 a tonne on July 8 and the close
of $55.30 on July 29.
Markets are said to be in a bull phase when the rally
exceeds 20 percent, likewise they are in a bear period when the
decline is greater than 20 percent.
Traders are more likely to talk about dead cat bounces than
bull runs where iron ore is concerned, and the fact remains that
despite the price rally, iron ore remains down 25.7 percent so
far this year and is barely a quarter of what it was at its
all-time high in early 2011.
The recent gain in spot prices is actually the second
technical bull market already this year, following the 40
percent jump between the low of $46.70 a tonne on April 2 and
the peak of $65.40 on June 11.
It's probably the case that the recent rally in prices will
fizzle on the harsh reality of a massively oversupplied market
and stagnant steel output in China, the buyer of about
two-thirds of global seaborne iron ore.
It's also worth noting that the so-called bull market was
nowhere near as clear in the main iron ore derivative markets in
Dalian and Singapore.
Front-month Dalian futures gained only 9.6 percent
between July 8 and the close of 369.5 yuan ($59.60) a tonne on
July 30, while Singapore Exchange iron ore swaps
rallied 12 percent over the same period.
These contracts are the primary ways for investors to trade
iron ore in Asia, and their more modest gains probably show a
lack of conviction about the sustainability of the rally in the
spot price.
IRON ORE BECOMING LIKE OIL
However, the mere fact that it was worth reporting that iron
ore is in a technical bull market shows how much the market has
changed, and in a relatively short time.
The spot price assessment became publicly available in the
last quarter of 2008, Singapore swaps started life in 2009 and
the Dalian contract only dates back to October 2013.
After a typically slow start for new derivatives, volumes
have grown dramatically, with the Singapore Exchange expected to
trade about 1 billion tonnes this year, exceeding the physical
amount China imports for the first time.
Dalian's volumes are now typically over 2 million contracts
traded daily, which reflects the day-trading nature of the
exchange.
However, open interest has been steadily growing and on July
31 it stood at 976,308 contracts of 100 tonnes each, up from
610,012 as of the end of January this year.
While this still pales in comparison to a long-established
market such as ICE Brent crude, which has 324,160 open contracts
as of July 31 representing some 324 million barrels of oil, it
does show that iron ore is growing up as a financial market.
What this means is that its behaviour is likely to change
over time, with volatility increasing and periods of time when
futures pricing diverges from fundamentals and is driven by
factors such as sentiment and media reports.
Iron ore will also become more susceptible to flash
movements, with some traders looking to exploit periods of low
intraday liquidity to move prices rapidly in their desired
direction with the aim of triggering stop-loss positions.
In other words, it will become more like oil, and will thus
require a different mindset from many of the players more used
to the way things were in iron ore for decades, when prices were
opaque and settled in smoky backrooms between miners and steel
mills.
