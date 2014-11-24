- Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own. -
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 24 What was lacking
at BHP Billiton's annual meeting was an admission that what has
effectively happened with iron ore is that the company's
shareholders are subsidising the profits of Chinese steel mills.
Instead, what Chairman Jac Nasser told the media after the
AGM on Nov. 20 was iron ore prices were "not inconsistent with
the expectations we had built into our long-term investment".
Both Nasser and Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie were keen
to emphasize the productivity successes at the iron ore
business, saying it remains one of BHP's main profit
drivers.
That may well be true, but the message from the executives
at last week's AGM doesn't quite tally with what BHP was saying
in 2011, when it was approving the massive expansion of its iron
ore operations in Western Australia.
It was around this time that BHP, its Anglo-Australian rival
Rio Tinto, newcomer Fortescue Metals Group and
top iron ore miner Brazil's Vale were all making
decisions to radically boost output of the steel-making
ingredient.
This unprecedented capacity expansion was based on the
two-pronged view that China, which buys about two-thirds of
seaborne iron ore, would continue its rapid growth for decades
to come, and that low-cost producers would be able to force
higher-cost miners from the market.
It has turned out somewhat differently from not only BHP,
but also what Rio and others expected back in 2011.
Asian spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has slumped 48 percent in
2014, closing at a fresh 5-year low of $69.80 a tonne on Nov.
21. This is also almost two-thirds below a peak of $191.90
reached in February 2011, which was when the huge new mines were
being approved.
The main reason for the price collapse has been the flood of
supply that has hit the market this year, coupled with concern
over the growth outlook for the Chinese economy.
But it's mainly the supply, given China's iron ore demand
has actually grown strongly this year, with imports jumping 16.5
percent in the first 10 months to 778.5 million tonnes from the
same period last year.
So back in 2011, did BHP expect iron ore prices would slump
as much as they have, and what was the company saying then about
likely Chinese demand?
RIGHT ON DEMAND, WRONG ON SUPPLY
Ian Ashby, the former president of BHP's iron ore business,
said in March 2012 that Chinese iron ore import demand would by
977 million tonnes by 2015, which looks to be an extremely
accurate forecast, given this year's demand is likely to be
around 930 million tonnes.
Tony Ottaviano, BHP's vice president for planning, in a
presentation in March 2011 said that China's steel demand would
be 700 million tonnes by 2015, which actually may turn out to be
too conservative, given output in the first 10 months of this
year reached 685.3 million tonnes.
However, Ottaviano also said the growth in iron ore capacity
faced challenges in what was then a capital constrained
environment, and that he expected that "delivered supply will
restore market balance."
This is where BHP, and the other miners appear to have been
wrong, with the new supply additions generally coming on stream,
on time and on budget.
Presentations by BHP executives don't give price forecasts,
but certainly there was nothing in the 2011 slides on the
company's website to suggest that it was expecting iron ore to
slump as dramatically as it has.
Rio Tinto's former chief executive, Tom Albanese, and
current leader Sam Walsh, who was then head of iron ore, were
more forthcoming about where they saw the market, saying in
November 2011 that seaborne iron ore supply would have to grow
100 million tonnes per annum for the next eight years.
Given that the growth of global iron ore demand has been
concentrated in China, it's worth noting that import demand in
that country grew 67.8 million tonnes in 2011, 58.6 million in
2012 and 74.8 million in 2013.
This year may well be the first year that Chinese iron ore
imports have grown by more than 100 million tonnes, assuming
this month's and December's maintain the strength seen in the
first 10 months.
But with China's economy cooling and residential property
construction softening, the likelihood of strong growth in iron
ore demand in 2015 is weak.
The longer-term story for iron ore may well still be intact
but Albanese's expectation in 2011 that prices would remain
above $100 a tonne, which was shared by many executives and
analysts at that time, has been blown out of the water.
While BHP's Nasser and Mackenzie can tout their success in
achieving significant iron ore volumes at low costs, this
success has resulted in a transfer of wealth to the Chinese
steel mills, many of which are effectively state owned.
It's hard to believe this is what BHP and the other global
miners intended when launching their ambitious expansion plans.
The 36 percent drop in the prices of BHP and Rio Tinto
shares from their post-2008 recession highs reached in early
2011 to the close on Nov. 21 are probably proof enough that the
miners called the iron ore market incorrectly.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as an investor in a fund.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)