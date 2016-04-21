(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 21 - Is iron ore's
rapid move from one of the commodities with the gloomiest
outlook to a star performer justifiable and sustainable?
At the start of this year, iron ore looked to be trapped in
a vicious cycle of massive oversupply coupled with a declining
demand profile.
But Asian spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI have rallied almost 50
percent since the beginning of 2016, confounding analysts,
myself included, who had predicted that any rally was merely an
opportunity to take profits and go short again.
This means it's worthwhile looking at what has changed in
the iron ore market, and whether these changes are structural or
more temporary in nature.
The two major drivers have been some reductions in the
expected amount of supply of the steel-making ingredient,
coupled with better-than-expected demand as China acts to boost
its economy through fixed asset investment (FAI).
Taking supply first, and this week has seen the world's top
three producers all scale back their expected output.
Rio Tinto led the way, announcing on April 19 a cut
to its 2017 production forecast to between 330 million and 340
million tonnes from a prior forecast of 350 million.
That's a cut of as much as 20 million tonnes from the
market, but the key point is the reduction is only for next
year.
For 2016 Rio kept its forecast at a record 350 million
tonnes, and reported first-quarter shipments of 80.8 million
tonnes, up 11.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
BHP Billiton, the number three producer, on
Wednesday cut its output forecast for the year to June 2016 by
10 million tonnes to 260 million, blaming a cyclone that
disrupted operations at its Western Australia operations.
BHP had already lowered its forecast by 10 million tonnes in
January to account for the loss of its share of output from the
Samarco mine in Brazil, which was shuttered after a dam
disaster.
Top producer Vale joined its Anglo-Australian
rivals by announcing on Wednesday that its full-year iron ore
output will come in at the lower end of its 340 million-350
million tonne target.
However, the Brazilian giant also remains on track to lift
production to between 380 and 400 million tonnes in 2017 as it
ramps up its new S11D mine.
It appears that the supply cutbacks announced for this year
by BHP and Vale have been enough to give a sense that the iron
ore market has tightened enough to support prices.
Together, BHP and Vale may produce about 30 million tonnes
less than they had forecast, equivalent to about one-third of
one month's imports by China, the world's top buyer.
While this is a big enough number to drive some positive
sentiment, it's also likely that it will be offset by supply
additions, most notably from Roy Hill, the new 56-million tonne
a year mine in Western Australia that's starting to ramp up
output.
Overall, from the supply side, there hasn't been a
structural move to reduce output, rather a few temporary factors
have tightened the market for the time being, but its hard to
see this persisting into 2017.
CHINA SPENDING DRIVES DEMAND
On the demand side it does appear China has ramped up
stimulus spending, with FAI rising 10.7 percent in the first
quarter of the year, helping steel output to reach a record high
in March.
Steel production has been incentivised by strong gains in
Shanghai rebar prices, with the benchmark contract
jumping 48.3 percent from the start of the year to Wednesday's
close of 2,561 yuan ($395) a tonne.
It's likely that the stimulus spending still has a little
while to run, but that doesn't necessarily mean that steel
prices will continue to rally strongly.
The higher prices will simply bring more output back on
line, as well as preventing loss-making mills from closing.
Given excess capacity in China's steel sector runs into
hundreds of millions of tonnes, there's little doubt that very
soon supply can overwhelm even rising demand, making a pullback
in steel prices more or less inevitable.
Add to that rising discontent among global steel producers
and their respective governments over cheap Chinese exports, and
it's hard to envisage an environment of sustained output gains
in the world's largest producer.
Given the close correlation between Shanghai steel prices
and spot iron ore, any pullback in the former is likely to drag
down the latter.
Taking supply and demand together, there is a fairly strong
case to be made for iron ore to be more positive currently, but
whether that argument is robust enough to back the extension of
a 50 percent price rally is less certain.
However, the market saying that the trend is your friend is
a cliché because it has been proven time and again.
So for the time being iron ore may continue to post gains,
at least until supply does rise and demand levels off, but it's
still likely that iron ore is experiencing a bear market rally,
rather than a structural change to a more balanced market.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)