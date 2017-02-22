(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Feb 22 Something is not
quite adding up in China's iron and steel markets, with the
reasons for the current rally in prices for both commodities
jarring uncomfortably with actual data.
Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
on Tuesday hit the highest since the contract was launched in
2013, reaching an intraday peak of 741.5 yuan ($108) a tonne,
ending 3.2 percent up on the day, taking the gain since the
beginning of 2016 to 258 percent.
The simple explanation is that iron ore is merely tracking
gains in steel rebar futures, the main Chinese benchmark traded
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
Steel futures closed on Tuesday at 3,589 yuan a
tonne, having earlier reached their highest level since February
2014. Their gain since the start of 2016 stands at a fraction
over 100 percent.
The main reasons cited for the rally in steel are strong
growth in demand because of Chinese infrastructure spending and
fears over supply, given Beijing's plans to cut excess capacity
and enforce stricter pollution controls.
While it's fair to say demand for steel has been boosted by
increased spending, and that steel capacity has been cut, there
is little evidence that this is creating any shortage of the
alloy.
Production is still strong, with China's crude steel output
reaching 67.2 million tonnes in January, up 7.4 percent from the
same month a year earlier, the World Steel Association said on
Tuesday.
Production for 2016 was 808.4 million tonnes, up 1.2 percent
on the prior year, confounding expectations at the start of last
year that output would decline as the industry was forced to
rationalise capacity.
Some 45 million tonnes of excess capacity was shut in 2016,
part of a plan to shutter as much as 150 million tonnes by 2020.
But it's clear that shutting excess capacity has had zero
impact on steel mills' ability to increase production.
In fact, it may have the opposite effect, as the capacity
that has been closed was older, less efficient and generally
loss-making, meaning the mills currently operating are more
profitable and thus incentivised to boost output.
Certainly, there appears to be no shortage of steel in
China, with rebar inventories SH-TOT-RBARINV rising to 8.397
million tonnes in the week to Feb. 17, the highest for almost
two years and more than double the recent low of 3.508 million
recorded on Nov. 18 last year.
It's much the same story with iron ore, with inventories
SH-TOT-IRONINV surging to 127.5 million tonnes in the week
ended Feb. 17, the most since at least 2004, according to data
compiler SteelHome.
INVENTORIES TO PROMPT CORRECTION?
What has happened in recent months is that China's output of
steel, and its imports of iron ore, have been robust on the back
of the rise in steel prices.
Steel production has been incentivised by the solid profits
being made by steel mills, and this has led to strong gains in
iron ore imports, with January's 92 million tonnes being the
second highest on record.
The question is how long can the current situation be
sustained?
It certainly doesn't seem logical that prices can continue
to rally when inventories are reaching uncomfortably high
levels.
At some point the volume of steel and iron ore sitting at
Chinese ports and warehouses will overwhelm even the most
optimistic traders, but picking that point is far from an exact
science.
In the past, peaks in inventory cycles have been matched by
falling prices, but the last five years are tricky given the
market was also suffering from persistent oversupply in iron ore
and steel, whereas now it's more fundamentally balanced.
Certainly, Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive of BHP Billiton
, is cautious on iron ore, telling reporters on Tuesday
that the world's No.3 producer of the steelmaking ingredient
sees risks to the downside in the short term from moderating
Chinese steel demand growth, high port inventories and
incremental low cost supply.
So far, the paper markets for iron ore and steel have been
happy to forego a cautious approach to the outlook in 2017, but
optimism in the face of contradictory data may well lead to a
sharp reality check.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)