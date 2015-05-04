--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 4 It's time for a
reality check all round in the iron ore market.
In recent weeks there has been a strong rally in prices,
tentative signs that the headlong expansion of capacity will be
reined in, calls for a producer cartel of some sorts and a small
miner scrappily hanging on in the face of seemingly overwhelming
adversity.
All of this makes for great drama and news headlines, but
also should lead to questions and analysis as to whether
anything has actually changed in the iron ore market.
The first reality check is that despite the near 27 percent
rally in the spot Asian iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI between
April 6 and April 27, the price remains extremely weak.
Iron ore ended last week at $56.20 a tonne, having retreated
from the $59.20 reached on April 27, leaving the steel-making
ingredient down 21 percent so far this year.
It's also roughly half of what it was this time last year
and not much better than a quarter of the record $191.90 a tonne
in February 2011.
The price is also still well below the median estimate of
$68 a tonne forecast for 2015 by analysts polled by Reuters in
January.
What this shows is that even a strong rally in prices hasn't
really been enough to lift iron ore out of the doldrums.
The main message from April's gains is that a price floor
may have been found, at least for now.
Whether prices can continue to rise will depend on how much
new supply hits an already saturated market.
This brings us to the second reality check, namely that the
big miners are finally starting to show supply discipline.
BHP Billiton was first cab off the rank, slipping
into its latest quarterly output report a couple of lines to the
effect that it was deferring expanding its output to 290 million
tonnes.
A delay in adding 20 million tonnes in the future from an
already massively oversupplied market seems in itself a weak
reason for a rally in prices, but the market decided that what
was happening was a shift in sentiment, and in the context of
relentless increases in supply, this was significant.
BHP Billiton, the third-biggest producer, will still boost
its capacity to 270 million tonnes by 2017 from 250 million in
2015, so the ultimate message is more tonnes are still coming.
RALLY KEEPS OUTPUT ALIVE
It's much the same story with last week's announcement by
Brazil's Vale, the top producer, that it may reduce
the increase in its output by 30 million tonnes over the next
two years.
That sounds more substantial until one realises that what
Vale is doing is keeping its overall annual capacity at 450
million tonnes and may reduce some of the higher-cost output
within this, replacing it with newer, lower-cost production.
While this may help boost the bottom line of loss-making
Vale, it will do precious little to alleviate the market surplus
in iron ore.
The second-biggest miner, Rio Tinto, has so far
given no indication it wants to slow its expansion, saying it
aims to produce 350 million tonnes this year.
With the start-up of the 56-million tonne a year Roy Hill
mine in Western Australia state later this year, it becomes
abundantly clear that there are still substantial amounts of new
capacity in the pipeline.
This alone would call into question whether any rally in
iron ore prices is sustainable, especially when the new output
tries to find buyers.
And this brings us to another reality check, namely that
even a modest increase in price, as seen last month, means more
production will stay in the market, thus thwarting the stated
aim of the big miners to drive competitors to the wall.
Atlas Iron, a small Australian producer, resumed
output at two mines on the back of higher prices and the support
of its contractors.
Atlas aims to mine 13 million tonnes this year, making it a
minnow compared to Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, but the fact that
it has decided to continue operations shows that it feels it can
make money even if iron ore prices remain low.
This confirms that iron ore production is probably more
sticky than the big three miners thought it would be when they
decided to flood the market with their low-cost ore.
So, has anything actually changed in the iron ore market in
the past few weeks?
It may be a small amount of tonnes in absolute terms, but
the slowing of planned output increases by two of the three big
miners may just be the start of a trend, a belated recognition
that the Chinese and other buyers can't actually absorb all the
iron ore that is coming to market.
While this doesn't alter the fact that the iron ore market
is still hugely oversupplied, it does make it likely that the
surplus will stop growing, and will eventually start to ease.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)