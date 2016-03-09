(Repeats column published earlier with no changes to text. The
opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for
Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
PERTH, March 9 If the price of the product your
company produced had just experienced a 20 percent price surge
in one day, its biggest jump ever, it would be reasonable for
you to be overjoyed. But maybe not if you are an iron ore miner.
This month's leap in Asian spot iron ore prices coincided
with the annual Global Iron Ore and Steel Forecast conference in
Perth, capital of Western Australia state and home to the iron
ore operations of three of the world's four biggest producers.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI soared to $62.60 a tonne on
March 7 from a prior close of $52.40, a record in percentage
terms and the biggest dollar move in four years.
The problem for the insiders at the Perth conference is that
as much as they would like to believe the move is sustainable,
nobody really does.
The question that came up repeatedly was whether there was
any fundamental justification for the gain, or whether it's just
the market responding to a sentiment-driven rally by retail
Chinese investors trading on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.
While it's certainly possible to construct a case that the
outlook for Chinese steel demand has improved slightly in recent
months, it's hard to argue that there has been enough of a
change in the underlying market fundamentals that would support
a prolonged recovery in iron ore prices.
The weekend meeting of China's ruling Communist party
certainly provided sparks of good news, with a commitment to
increase economic stimulation, as well as to rationalize the
massive overcapacity among loss-making steel mills.
Often, a sentiment-driven price gain comes before any actual
increase in physical demand, so in order for this rally to prove
sustainable, it will have to be followed by signs of rising
Chinese steel consumption, and thus higher iron ore imports.
There is also a growing realisation that the iron ore market
is fundamentally changing via the Dalian futures contract
.
While open interest has been rising, the contract is still
largely a day-traded vehicle for small investors, and thus can
be influenced by sentiment driven by reports in the
Chinese-language media.
The rally on March 7 came after a weekend of events and
announcements that would have been presented in a very positive
light by many Chinese news outlets, helping to create momentum.
This increasing financialisation of iron ore will no doubt
lead to higher volatility and periods when the futures markets
appear to disconnect from fundamentals, similar to what can
happen with crude oil.
LIFE AFTER COST-CUTTING?
Judging from the presentations at this week's conference in
Perth, the increased dynamics in iron ore pricing and trading
have yet to make much of a mark in the thinking of iron ore
producers.
Both Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton used their
presentations to talk about their success in driving down costs
and their view that there is still more to come on that front.
There is no doubt that the achievement in cutting the cost
of getting a tonne of iron ore to an export port down to around
$15 is worthy of praise.
But there is also a feeling that the iron ore majors need to
do more than just talk about costs, that they need to focus a
bit more on strategy.
BHP Billiton's new head of iron ore assets, Edgar Basto, did
take a moment to reiterate the company's view that China's steel
output will peak around 935 million to 985 million tonnes a year
in the mid-2020s.
Rio Tinto's manager for its Pilbara mines in Western
Australia, Michael Gollschewski, however, didn't mention the
company's forecast for Chinese steel output to rise to 1 billion
tonnes a year by 2030.
He did say Rio Tinto believed iron ore capacity additions in
2016 would be matched by closures of higher-cost output, leaving
the market in balance.
That's certainly possible, but it's also possible that any
rally in iron ore prices, if sustained, will allow weaker
players to stay in the market, especially in China, which is
expected to provide the bulk of output curtailments.
For this reason alone, an iron ore rally looks
unsustainable, even if there is an actual pick up in steel
demand in China.
What still seems fairly evident is that the iron ore market
will remain oversupplied, especially with the ramp up of output
from Roy Hill, the newly commissioned 56 million-tonne-a-year
mine in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
In some ways, the conference in Perth resembled an episode
of the X-Files television show.
There are those in the industry who want to believe that the
China steel story is far from over, even though they struggle to
find evidence for this, just as the X-Files' FBI Agent Fox
Mulder battles to prove his belief that aliens are on earth and
influencing political events.
Then there are the others in the industry who believe the
China Iron & Steel Association when it says 2014 was peak steel
for China and domestic demand will drop from 646 million tonnes
last year to something closer to 552 million tonnes by 2025.
The peak steel crowd are more like Mulder's long-suffering
partner, Agent Dana Scully, who insists on verifiable evidence
before believing Mulder's theories.
Right now the evidence is on the Scully side, with steel
output and demand slowing, and little sign that China's economy
will return to double digit growth, which would be the only way
the 1 billion-tonne-a-year steel forecast could become reality.
(Edited by Tom Hogue)