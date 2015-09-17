(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Clyde Russell
SYDNEY, Sept 17 There's been considerable debate
over who is right on the outlook for China's vast steel sector -
the bullish iron ore miners or the bearish analysts and steel
producers.
Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian miner that's likely
to claim top spot among iron ore producers, has resolutely stuck
to its view that China's steel output will top out at 1 billion
tonnes per annum, around 2030.
There's been no shortage of people lining up to challenge
that position, and even number three miner BHP Billiton
has rowed back slightly from the 1 billion tonne forecast, to
expecting peak output around 935 to 985 million tonnes in the
mid-2020s.
The Chinese steel sector thinks peak steel was already
achieved with last year's total of around 823 million tonnes,
and is forecasting that output will slip slightly in coming
years.
There are more bearish forecasts about, with one research
house saying in a recent report that steel output will retreat
to 650 million tonnes by 2017 as property demand falls back to
levels before the stimulus prompted by the 2008 global
recession.
But this is a debate that ultimately matters very little to
Rio Tinto.
Other than pride and vindication for being correct, whether
China reaches 1 billion tonnes of annual steel output is a moot
point for Rio Tinto.
This is because Rio Tinto will be able to sell all of its
iron ore production no matter what happens in China, and will be
able to do so at a profit that is greater than its competitors.
This is the advantage you get from being the lowest cost
producer in the industry.
Rio Tinto's production cost per tonne of iron ore will be
$16.20 a tonne this year, $2 lower than a year ago, the
company's China managing director Ren Binyan said last month.
It's likely that Rio Tinto will be able to cut a couple more
dollars off the cost of mining each tonne as it ramps up its
annual capacity to 360 million tonnes of the steel-making
ingredient.
BHP is touting that its production cost will drop to $16 a
tonne in the current financial year from around $19 in the prior
year.
Adding in royalties and freight and the cost of a tonne or
iron ore delivered to China rises to around $25 for the two
major miners in Western Australia's iron ore heartland.
FAT PROFIT MARGINS
With the China spot price .IO62-CNI=SI at $56 a tonne on
Wednesday, this means a margin of around $30 a tonne for both
Rio Tinto and BHP.
While this is obviously down from the super profits being
made when iron ore reached above $190 a tonne in early 2011,
it's still an extremely fat margin for a mining business.
It also means that Rio Tinto and BHP can weather further
weakness in the iron ore price, which has already dropped 21.3
percent this year, although it has rallied from the $44.10
reached on July 8, which was the lowest since spot assessments
started in 2008.
There are plenty of calls for spot iron ore to decline
further, especially as new iron ore output hits the market, not
only from Rio Tinto, BHP and Brazil's Vale, but also
from the new Roy Hill mine in Western Australia.
The likelihood is that Rio Tinto's view on how much supply
will be displaced by cheaper, new tonnes to market may also be
too optimistic, but once again, this won't really matter too
much to them.
Rio Tinto expects 120 million tonnes of high cost supply in
China and elsewhere to leave the market in 2015, with a further
45 million tonnes at risk.
However, Chinese supply may be more sticky, given that many
of the major mines are integrated with steel mills, and others
will be able to continue mining at a loss because local
governments will support them in order to keep miners employed.
Even if China's iron ore imports grow only modestly next
year, and even if the price declines further, it's not Rio
Tinto's executives that will be having sleepless nights.
The real question for the iron ore sector is not where
Chinese steel output will peak, it's can prices fall far enough
to knock out significant amounts of supply?
With Rio Tinto, BHP and Vale sitting at the lowest point on
the cost curve, it's not their supply that will leave the
market.
Companies with higher cost profiles and lower grade ore will
be the ones nervously watching prices, probably none more so
that number four producer Fortescue Metals Group.
It may be somewhat ironic that Fortescue will be hoping Rio
Tinto's bullishness is correct, while Rio Tinto itself can
afford to be agnostic about its own forecasts.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as an investor in a fund.
