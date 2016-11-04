(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 4 Rio Tinto's
decision to quit the world's largest undeveloped iron ore
deposit in Guinea is essentially a bet on how quickly and
cheaply the new Chinese owners can develop the mine.
Investors have generally welcomed the sale of the Simandou
project by Rio to Chinese metals producer Chinalco
for between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion, believing
it rids the world's No.2 iron ore miner of an expensive and
risky project in a developing country.
Rio has certainly battled to get any momentum going for the
project in the West African nation, struggling to find financing
for the planned 50-million tonnes a year mine, 400 kilometre
railway and deepwater port.
Given the price tag was likely to stretch to at least $20
billion, it's hardly surprising that bankers baulked at the
project, especially since virtually nobody believes there is
going to be a global shortage of iron ore any time soon.
However, the main risk for Rio is if Chinalco is able to
advance the project fairly quickly and start producing iron ore
at a competitive cost.
Then the Chinese company would be able to use its
home-ground advantage when dealing with Chinese steelmakers, who
buy about two-thirds of the global supplies of seaborne iron
ore.
But the longer the Simandou project takes to be completed,
the more time Rio and other existing major iron ore miners such
as Brazil's Vale and BHP Billiton have to
enjoy their dominance of Chinese markets.
While the major iron ore miners expanded capacity by too
much in order to meet overly-optimistic forecasts for Chinese
steel production, they are now benefiting from being
high-volume, low-cost producers.
Both Rio and BHP are able to produce and transport a tonne
of iron ore from their mines in Western Australia state to a
port for less than $15 a tonne.
Freight, taxes and other costs will double that figure, but
it still means the major miners are making healthy margins given
the current cost and freight price of spot iron ore in southern
China .IO62-CNI=SI is $64.50 a tonne.
This is almost double the $37 that iron ore prices dropped
to in December last year, which was the lowest level recorded
since spot price assessments began in 2008.
Iron ore's rally has been built largely on the back of firm
demand from China, where some high-cost iron ore producers have
been forced to shut at a time when steel output defied
expectations of a drop and remained mostly flat.
The country's imports of the steelmaking ingredient rose to
762.5 million tonnes in the first nine months of the year, a
gain of 9.1 percent from the same period last year.
The outlook for iron ore prices remains somewhat bright,
given the last of the large new mines that have been built over
the past few years are ramping up output, after which supply is
largely expected to be steady.
Assuming Chinese and global steel output can hold relatively
stable, or even grow slightly, it's reasonable to assume that
iron ore will be able to maintain prices around current levels.
SIMANDOU CAN CHANGE THE GAME, WHEN IT ARRIVES
Simandou could upset the delicate re-balancing of the iron
ore market when it is developed.
While Rio and the other major miners would no doubt prefer
Simandou remains undeveloped, it's highly unlikely that Chinalco
would pay more than $1 billion to buy out Rio if it didn't
intend pushing ahead.
Chinalco may also find financing easier to secure with
support from major Chinese state-owned lenders, and it may even
be able to keep the project costs down by using contractors from
China, who would charge less than the Western engineering
companies that Rio would likely have employed.
A further thought is that the broad market assumption is
that Chinalco will sell the iron ore to Chinese steelmakers.
While reasonable, this does ignore that Guinea is closer to
Europe than it is to China, meaning Simandou could conceivably
exploit any arbitrage between China and the Atlantic basin.
Western Europe imported 95.02 million tonnes of iron ore in
the first 10 months of this year, according to vessel-tracking
and port data compiled by Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and
Commodity Forecasts.
Of this, almost half came from Brazil, with other major
suppliers being Canada, Norway and South Africa.
While Norway has an obvious freight advantage in supplying
to the rest of Europe, it's conceivable that Simandou may be
very competitive against Brazilian and Canadian iron ore.
