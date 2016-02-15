(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Feb 15 - "We don't run
our business on hope, we run it with foresight and focus." These
are Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh's words, but he's only
half right.
Walsh was speaking at a Feb. 11 briefing after Rio Tinto
released its worst underlying earnings in 11 years,
slumped to a net loss and ended its policy of increasing its
dividend payments.
It's no surprise that the ever-polite Walsh felt the need to
engage in a bit of what may be termed fighting talk, as he tried
to defend the scrapping of the progressive dividend policy
amidst an increasingly bleak outlook for commodity prices and
the global economy.
Where Walsh got it right is that Rio is run with ruthless
focus, and Walsh and his executive team deserve credit for
driving costs down to the point where a tonne of iron ore can be
mined in Western Australia and delivered to an export harbour
for around $15 a tonne.
This focus is helping the world's number two producer of the
steel-making ingredient keep underlying earnings positive, even
though the spot price of iron ore in Asia .IO62-CNI=SI
was$43.20 a tonne on Feb. 12, barely one-fifth of what it
fetched at its peak in 2011.
But where Walsh is on shaky ground is the idea that Rio
Tinto has been run with great foresight.
The much-criticised forecast that China's steel output will
rise to 1 billion tonnes a year by 2030 didn't seem to be
mentioned in the post-results briefing.
Walsh did state that Rio has confidence in the longer-term
iron ore outlook, but he spent considerably more time talking
about the potential in developing nations in Asia and Africa
than he did talking about China.
The simple truth is that Rio Tinto has been wrong on the
Chinese steel market for some time and refuses to acknowledge
this fact.
Chinese steel output peaked at about 823 million tonnes in
2014, and dropped to 803.8 million tonnes last year, according
to official data.
Last year's output was also bolstered by the export of 112
million tonnes of steel product, a gain of almost 20 percent
over 2014.
In other words, China is heading in the other direction to
Rio Tinto's 1 billion tonne a year forecast, and there is little
to suggest that the trend toward lower steel output and
consumption is going to reverse.
China is trying to force unprofitable steel mills to close,
and it's now likely that steel output this year will struggle to
top 750 million tonnes, and may be closer to 700 million.
At the same time as the industry is trying to cut excess
capacity, China's economic growth is slowing and changing in
nature.
If Beijing is successful in creating a more consumer-driven
economy, this will require less steel than the construction and
infrastructure model of past years.
HOPELESSLY WRONG
For Rio's 1 billion forecast to come to pass, China would
not only have to consume steel at the pace it did in the boom
years, it would have to use 25 percent more than it did at its
peak.
This seems increasingly unlikely, as China will probably be
able to urbanise the millions of people it still needs to
without requiring any more steel than it currently uses.
Consuming 700 million tonnes of steel annually would still
deliver massive amounts of new housing, railways and other
infrastructure.
Even if Rio's forecast does eventually prove true, it seems
doomed to be wrong for the next few years.
The problem for Rio, along with its major rivals Vale
, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group
, is that they currently own and operate assets designed
to supply a 1 billion tonne a year Chinese steel market.
Rio's planned iron ore capacity is 360 million tonnes, BHP's
is 250 million, Fortescue is about 160 million and Vale aims to
produce about 350 million this year, although it has plans to
eventually produce more than 400 million a year.
This means that together the big four iron ore miners can
supply about 1.1 billion tonnes a year, or about 200 million
tonnes more than China imported in 2015.
They have got to this point by being very focused on
maximising output and minimising costs. However, given the close
correlation between Rio's share price and spot iron ore, it's
clear something more has to be done to rescue both.
But what foresight should Rio and the other iron ore
producers be employing currently?
The first step is to acknowledge they were wrong, in fact
hopelessly wrong on China.
The second is to decide whether its better to continue to
over-produce and keep prices in the doldrums for years, with the
eventual aim of driving smaller competitors out of business.
Evidence from coal and crude oil suggest that this will be a
long and painful process.
Or is it time to find another way to deliver value to
shareholders?
This may become more pressing as it's likely that the limits
of cost-cutting will be reached sooner rather than later,
especially if oil prices start to recover given the extensive
use of diesel and fuel oil in the mining and transportation of
iron ore.
The 1 billion tonnes of steel a year China forecast is
starting to become an albatross around the company's neck.
