By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia May 12 Lithium is the
hottest commodity around these days, enjoying spectacular price
gains and a blue-sky outlook that's the envy of the natural
resource sector.
There's just one problem though. It's extremely difficult,
and somewhat risky, to gain exposure to the sector.
Lithium isn't traded on any major exchange, and doesn't have
futures contracts or swaps, thereby cutting out one of the main
ways investors gain exposure to a commodity.
This means the best way to access lithium's story is through
equities, but this isn't as straightforward as it may seem.
But before looking at how to get into lithium, it's worth
asking what the hype is about, and whether it's justifiable and
sustainable.
Lithium prices in China have risen from about $7,000 a tonne
to over $20,000 recently, according to research by consultants
CRU, while industry website Asian Metal says lithium carbonate,
the compound used in batteries, has jumped by 76 percent in the
past 12 months.
Basically, lithium's positive story can be put down to the
so-called Tesla effect, namely that the rapid growth in electric
vehicles will boost demand for the light metal beyond the
current level of supply.
Certainly, Tesla Motors has ambitious plans to
boost the number of vehicles it produces using lithium-ion
batteries, and it's not the only maker of electric vehicles with
rapid growth projections.
The demand for lithium for batteries also makes the metal
seem like it's not a China play, something that can't be said
for most commodities, prices for which are often driven by
what's happening in the largest importer and consumer of natural
resources.
While Tesla's plan to make 1 million electric cars a year is
the headline act behind lithium's dramatic price rise, it does
mask some other realities about the market.
The first is that lithium is a very diverse metal, with
numerous grades, with numerous applications.
Batteries accounted for about 44 percent of lithium demand
in 2015, and this is forecast to rise to about 55 percent by
2020, exceeding its uses in areas such as ceramics, glass and
pharmaceuticals.
The other factor worth noting is that lithium demand is
still likely to be driven by Asia, and China in particular, with
CRU forecasting that the continent's share of consumption will
rise to 60 percent of the global total by 2020 from about half
last year.
This is largely because China's electric vehicle market is
expected to grow at a faster pace than those in the rest of the
world, as is its demand for batteries for other applications,
such as storing electricity.
Overall though, the growth in renewable energy and electric
vehicles seems to give a positive backdrop for lithium, in the
absence of a technological breakthrough that revolutionises
battery manufacturing.
But even if one believed in lithium's story and expected the
price gains to continue, there is the question of how to ride
the wave.
FEW PURE LITHIUM PLAYS
The world's biggest lithium producer, Chile's SQM,
is also a major producer of chemicals and fertiliser, and is
therefore not a pure lithium play.
This is reflected in its share price, which is down 6.8
percent so far this year in local currency terms and is some 43
percent below its 2011 peak, a reflection of the struggling
potash sector upon which SQM relies for much of its revenue.
Louisiana-based Albermarle Corp is another chemical
and lithium producer, and its share price has surged by a third
this year, showing the difficulty in picking lithium winners
from losers.
FMC Corp, headquartered in Philadelphia, is another
diversified chemical company with lithium exposure, and its
share price has gained 20.1 percent this year.
There is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the lithium
sector, Global X Lithium, and its top holding is FMC,
followed by SQM and Albermarle in fourth spot. Its price has
gained 16 percent for far this year.
If these options don't appeal, then there are numerous
junior mining companies exploring for lithium and trying to
raise capital to bring projects to production.
Many of these are based in top producer Australia and are
pioneering producing lithium via hard-rock mining, as opposed to
the more usual method of extracting it from evaporated brines,
the method used most commonly in Chile, the world's
second-largest source of lithium.
Australian-listed Venture Minerals jumped almost 42
percent on May 4 after it announced it has secured six
exploration projects, while Argonaut Resources rose as
much as 26 percent on April 19 after it bought three lithium
mineral claims.
The problem is these are penny stocks, with Venture closing
on Wednesday at 4 Australian cents a share and Argonaut at 2
Australian cents. Each company has a market capitalisation of
less than $10 million.
This means that they can offer spectacular returns when the
news is good, but they can also wipe out investors if events
turn against them. This makes junior miners not for the faint of
heart, or the ill-informed.
All this serves to make lithium something of an irony in the
commodity world. It's a top performer but unlike all its lagging
peers, you can't really join the party.
