By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 22 The spot price of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia has started its seasonal
climb, but the peak this northern cold season is likely to be
well below the record high of the previous winter.
Spot LNG LNG-AS rose to $14.80 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu) last week, a gain of 41 percent from the
three-year low of $10.50 hit in July.
However, it is still well below the all-time high of $20.50
per mmBtu reached in February this year, and the various factors
that would support a rally to a price near that level appear to
be lacking.
Top importer Japan is turning more toward cheaper coal and
number two South Korea is importing less and offloading autumn
cargoes amid weak demand.
Japan's LNG consumption in August was 4.84 million tonnes,
down from 5.04 million in July and 5.03 million the same month a
year earlier.
However, coal demand reached a record 5.71 million tonnes in
August, up from 5.38 million in July and 5.69 million the same
month a year earlier.
South Korea's LNG imports fell 21.9 percent to 2.54 million
tonnes in August from the same month a year earlier, while
year-to-date imports are down 7.4 percent.
South Korea is also seeking to defer up to 10 cargoes due
for autumn delivery, adding to about 30 summer cargoes deferred
to later delivery dates.
Korea Gas Corp, the state-run buyer of LNG, is also not
expected to buy in the spot market this winter, with traders
believing the utility has plentiful supplies.
While Chinese LNG imports have surged 21.2 percent in the
first seven months of the year over the same period last year,
overall natural gas demand growth is expected to be the slowest
in three years, hit by softer economic growth and domestic price
increases.
A colder-than-usual winter may boost LNG demand, but
long-range forecasts to date suggest normal temperatures for
North Asia, although these forecasts are preliminary and subject
to change as weather patterns become clearer.
Spot LNG prices in Asia exhibit strong seasonal influences,
normally peaking around February and reaching their low point
around July.
In 2012, the price rallied 57 percent from its low point to
the peak in February 2013, while last year it gained 45 percent
from its trough to the high in February 2014.
While history doesn't necessarily repeat itself, LNG's 41
percent rally so far from the July low implies that much of the
gain ahead of winter may have already been seen.
STRUCTURAL PRICE CHANGE
The other reason to be sceptical of a strong rally in LNG
prices is more of a structural, longer-term issue.
Supply additions are currently outpacing demand, a situation
likely to get worse before it gets better, given the seven new
plants due on line in Australia over the next three years, plus
three, but possibly more, in the United States and a handful of
other projects around the world.
Part of the reason Asian spot LNG prices nearly halved
between February and July this year was put down to the
availability of cargoes from Exxon Mobil's newly started LNG
plant in Papua New Guinea.
While this is far from the sole reason prices fell, its does
highlight that additional supply is changing the structure of
the market.
This can also be seen in efforts by Japanese and Indian LNG
buyers to re-sell some of the U.S. LNG they had previously
committed to buying.
The market is coming to terms with the realisation that
there is likely to be a glut of LNG in the next few years, even
taking into account the realistic demand projections.
Much of the increase in global demand hinges on China, but
even if the world's largest energy consumer does double its LNG
consumption to around 60 million tonnes by 2020, the new supply
coming online will be more than enough to meet the increase.
There are other emerging LNG consumers in Asia, notably
Singapore and Vietnam, but once again new supply will swamp
demand growth.
The only way for the market to absorb the additional LNG
supply is for prices to be low enough to compete with
alternatives.
Given the main alternative is coal, which is at a five-year
low and is another market in structural oversupply, the outlook
for higher LNG prices seems somewhat bleak.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)