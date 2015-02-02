--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 2 Can China ride to
the rescue of producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), who are
bringing on stream ever more supply at a time when prices in
Asia have sunk to 4-1/2 year lows?
The world's largest commodity consumer has taken some of the
blame for the plunge in the spot price LNG-AS, which dropped
to $7.20 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last week,
the lowest since July 2010 and down almost 65 percent from the
same time last year.
To be sure, a warmer than usual winter in North Asia and a
well-supplied market are also major culprits in LNG's weakness.
But China's demand growth in 2014 didn't come anywhere near
to meeting expectations.
LNG imports rose 10.3 percent to 19.85 million tonnes last
year, a pace of growth that was less than half of what was
achieved in 2013.
Slower economic growth and higher natural gas prices crimped
demand for the cleaner-burning fuel, even as China tried to
limit the use of coal in a bid to lower pollution.
China's natural gas demand grew by 5.6 percent last year to
178.6 billion cubic metres (bcm), which is less than half the
average annual growth rate of 11.7 percent between 1995 and
2009.
Of that demand, 127.9 bcm was produced domestically, while
57.8 bcm was imported by pipeline or as LNG. The split between
the two was in favour of pipeline, but not by too large a
margin, with LNG imports amounting to almost 27 bcm.
There is little doubt that China's natural gas demand can
return to double-digit growth figures, but much will depend on
the actions of policymakers.
The authorities will have to continue a policy of trying to
shift away from coal, and in doing so will have to actively
encourage the use of natural gas.
In practical terms this means that they will have to reverse
last year's price increases for natural gas, to allow the
dramatic fall in LNG prices to be felt by both industrial and
residential consumers.
The price hike in September last year raised the natural gas
price in Tier 1 users to $10.70 per mmBtu and $12.80 for Tier 2,
according to calculations by consultants FGE.
The two-tier system of pricing is scheduled to be scrapped
this year, proving policymakers with a ready-made opportunity to
lower natural gas prices in order to boost demand.
This will be essential if China is to meet its target of
increasing natural gas use to 400 bcm per year by 2020, which
would be more than double last year's consumption.
LNG TO COMPETE WITH PIPELINES
The sharp fall in LNG prices may help make the super-chilled
fuel more viable against pipeline imports from other countries.
The problem for LNG has always been that it was too
expensive compared to alternatives, but the tables appear to
have turned.
China buys much of its pipeline gas on oil-linked contracts,
which means prices are currently falling given crude has more
than halved since June last year.
This doesn't sound positive for LNG, but it may be insofar
as it makes future pipeline projects considerably less viable.
The massive 38 bcm a year deal between China and Russia,
signed last year, and due to start in 2018 may be a case in
point.
While pricing for the deal was never publicly revealed, it
was believed to be about the equivalent of $10 per mmBtu,
delivered at the Chinese border.
With oil-linked pricing, this may have dropped to around $8
per mmBtu. Add to this the cost of transporting the gas from the
border in the northwest to the main markets in the northeast,
and the price will be closer to $12 per mmBtu.
This is well below the current spot price of LNG, meaning
there is the potential for LNG to take market share from
pipeline gas.
Additionally there is the increasing likelihood that some of
the planned pipeline additions from Russia and Central Asia to
China won't be built, or will be delayed, given the
deterioration in the economics.
This gives LNG producers a chance to increase their
penetration of the Chinese market, and also holds out some hope
that the wave of new LNG from nearly-completed projects in
Australia will find buyers for the uncontracted portions of
their output.
About 32 million tonnes per annum of LNG capacity is likely
to be commissioned this year from three Australian projects,
with three more to come in the following years, as well as at
least three new ventures in the United States.
Of course, the caveat is that LNG prices will have to remain
low enough to compete with pipeline supplies, and also coal,
while China's policymakers will also have to play their part.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)