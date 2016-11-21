(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 21 Sometimes the
seemingly illogical actually makes sense. Take the case of
Australia, which will become the world's largest exporter of
liquefied natural gas (LNG), but also may start importing the
super-chilled fuel at the same time.
Australia is in the final stages of completing more than
$180 billion of LNG projects that will see it overtake Qatar as
the world's largest supplier by the end of next year.
When the last of eight new facilities is finished, Australia
will have 10 operating projects capable of producing about 85
million tonnes of LNG a year.
Given the huge surge in LNG production in Australia, it
would seem extraordinary that it would have to import the fuel
to meet domestic requirements, but that is exactly what major
domestic utility AGL Energy is considering.
The company said on Nov. 14 it would spend A$17 million
($12.8 million) on a feasibility study for an import terminal in
the southeast of the country, home to most of the nation's
gas-consuming industries and the largest retail market.
What AGL has identified is Australia is facing a set of
circumstances where economic realities are colliding with
geography and politics.
Firstly, the economic realities. The building of three new
LNG plants in Queensland state, on the country's northeast
coast, has dramatically altered the supply-demand balance along
the populous eastern seaboard.
The three LNG plants use coal-seam gas as feedstock, but
they are also capable of tapping into the existing pipeline
network that draws natural gas from fields in central Australia,
Queensland and from the offshore Bass Strait between Victoria
and the island state of Tasmania.
These three facilities will account for about 70 percent of
east coast natural gas demand by 2018, according to AGL.
This means a massive exploration and production effort is
required to boost output by enough to meet the demand of the LNG
plants.
It also means that pricing in the domestic market will
become more tied to international LNG prices on a netback basis,
which is the cost of the LNG to customers in Asia minus freight,
liquefaction and other costs.
In reality, this makes it likely that the three LNG plants
will suck up natural gas that would otherwise have been
available to the domestic markets, creating a potential shortage
sometime around 2019.
Secondly, the geography part. Although Australia is the
world's smallest continent, it's still a huge country and the
currently producing natural gas fields in its centre are
thousands of kilometres (miles) from where the fuel is consumed
in coastal cities.
This means pipelines are needed to transport natural gas,
and these dramatically add to the final cost to customers.
It's also far from certain that pipeline investors would be
prepared to commit the massive amounts of capital needed to
expand the network unless they are guaranteed high rates of
return, meaning domestic prices would have to be well above
current Asian LNG prices.
POLITICS KEY FOR LNG IMPORTS
Lastly, the influence of politics. The best solution for
easing southeastern Australia's looming shortage of natural gas
would be to boost onshore production in Victoria and New South
Wales, the two most populous states.
However, politicians in both have effectively banned or
placed moratoriums on much of the exploration and production
sector.
This mainly has been done to appease public opinion, which
has increasingly swung behind a coalition of rural interests and
environmentalists that oppose both producing natural gas from
hydraulic fracturing and from coal-seams.
For farmers, much of their opposition is because of
interruptions to their operations from the presence of drilling
rigs and associated infrastructure on their land, as well as to
fears of pollution of water tables.
While a series of independent scientific reports have stated
there is little reason to fear contamination or other adverse
effects from natural gas wells, these have been largely drowned
out by activists opposed to fossil fuels.
Politicians from both the centre-right Liberal Party, which
rules in New South Wales, and the centre-left Labor Party, which
controls Victoria, have found it easier to appease these groups
than to make the case as to why exploration should go ahead, and
the consequences of higher prices if it doesn't.
Enter AGL with a possible solution of building an LNG import
terminal in the world's biggest LNG exporter.
It would solve the problem of a potential shortage of
natural gas in southeastern Australia, introduce competition
with existing players, keep prices to at least the level of what
Asian buyers are prepared to pay and allow the politicians to
keep appeasing noisy pressure groups.
Overall, the seemingly illogical actually makes perfect
sense.
