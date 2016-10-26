(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Oct 26 China stands out
as a bright spot for oversupplied liquefied natural gas (LNG)
markets, but it's much more than just a beacon of demand hope,
it's the microcosm of how the global market is likely to
develop.
China's imports of the super-chilled fuel almost doubled to
2.53 million tonnes in September from the same month in 2015,
according to customs data.
While a small part of the surge is likely because of an
earlier outage of the Sichuan-East China gas pipeline, the
overall story is that China is finally starting to fulfil its
promise as the next great hope for LNG.
Imports over the first nine months of 2016 were 17.87
million tonnes, up 26.5 percent over the same period in 2015.
This positive picture stands in contrast to Japan, the
world's biggest buyer of the fuel, where imports dropped 3.5
percent in the first eight months from year-ago levels.
Number two LNG importer South Korea has also seen declining
purchases, buying 5.8 percent less in the first nine months.
Despite ongoing weakness in the top two buyers and the
continuing addition of new supply, LNG prices in Asia have
staged a modest recovery in recent weeks, with the spot price
LNG-AS rising to $6.80 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) in the week to Oct. 21, up 70 percent from its low so
far this year of $4, hit in mid-April.
Part of the price recovery is linked to stronger Chinese
demand, but given the wave of new supply expected to hit the
market in the next few years, it's extremely unlikely that LNG
will get anywhere near the heady days of early 2014 when it
traded above $20 per mmBtu.
Nonetheless, China's rising imports do show how the dynamics
of the market are changing.
China's biggest LNG supplier is Australia, with imports
jumping a massive 101.3 percent in the first nine months of the
year to 8.13 million tonnes.
This puts Australia's share of China's imports at 45
percent, well ahead of the 17 percent enjoyed by Qatar, the next
biggest supplier.
AUSTRALIA GRABBING QATAR'S SHARE
Australia's sharp increase in the market share in China has
largely been at the expense of Qatar, with China's imports from
the Gulf producer down 3.5 percent over January to September.
Among other major suppliers to China, shipments from
Indonesia and Malaysia are down 3.4 percent and 18.7 percent,
respectively, although Papua New Guinea is up by 53.4 percent,
albeit off a very low base.
The trend of Australia grabbing an increasing share of
Asia's LNG markets is just getting started, especially as the
last of the country's eight new projects start to come online in
the next 18 months.
Australia will overtake Qatar as the world's largest LNG
producer, and it's likely that it will use it's new found supply
dominance to pressure the Gulf producer's market share.
While Qatar is a low-cost LNG producer, it's further from
North Asian markets than Australia and it's not clear that it is
enjoying a competitive advantage from its lower cost base.
China customs data show the landed cost of cargoes from
Australia in September was $6 per mmBtu, while those from Qatar
were $7.69.
Australia supplies cargoes to China under a mix of
agreements, ranging from a cheap legacy long-term contract, to
newer, oil-linked deals and spot deals.
However, if the Australian projects can keep their prices
below those from Qatar, it's hard to see why the Chinese
wouldn't buy more from Down Under.
It's therefore likely the trend of Australia pushing Qatar
away from Asian markets and toward Europe is likely to continue.
This is positive for European LNG buyers, as it will deepen
their suppliers and result in increased competition between
Middle Eastern, African and North American producers, not to
mention pipeline supplies from Russia.
Another interesting takeaway from the Chinese customs data
is that the United States has yet to make a physical impact on
Asian LNG markets.
Just 59,842 tonnes of LNG was imported by China from the
United States in September, and that was the first for the year.
Vessel-tracking data compiled by Thomson Reuters Supply
Chain and Commodity Forecasts show a single cargo from the
Sabine Pass facility in the Gulf of Mexico was discharged at
Guangdong in China's south in late August.
The data shows no other cargoes this year from the United
States to North East Asia, although it does show two cargoes
from Sabine Pass to India in September and another in late July.
The bulk of U.S. cargoes from Sabine Pass, the first LNG
export facility in the Gulf of Mexico, have headed to South
America and Europe.
What this may show is that U.S. LNG may struggle to compete
in Asia, but can work in the Atlantic Basin.
But the fact that U.S. LNG can, and does in a small way,
move to Asia shows that it may act as the marginal supplier,
meaning that price of natural gas in the United States is likely
to become a more important driver of LNG prices, and may
supplant the link to crude oil over time.
