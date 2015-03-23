-- Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are

By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 23 Is liquefied
natural gas (LNG) the next iron ore or coal, destined for an
extended period of weak prices amid a shift from market deficit
to structural oversupply?
Asian LNG prices seem to have already weakened and not just
because of lower seasonal demand amid a warmer-than-usual
northern winter.
Spot prices LNG-AS have recovered slightly recently,
trading at $7.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last
week, up from the record low of $6.70 reached last month.
But even this slight recovery leaves Asian LNG prices at
levels not seen since 2010 and well below the peak of $20.50 per
mmBtu reached in February 2014.
LNG's seasonal pattern is for prices to rise from the third
quarter through to the start of the first quarter as demand
increases during winter. Then they decline until another rally
from around the end of the first quarter to the second quarter
ahead of summer demand.
But this pattern didn't materialise at all in 2014.
There was only a tiny upward blip in December interrupting a
relentless decline in prices, with LNG losing 54 percent from
its February peak to the November low.
It's true that LNG was driven lower by a similar collapse in
crude oil prices as well as the warmer winter, but these factors
are unable to explain all of the decline.
What has changed in LNG is the wave of new supply, and this
is likely to become more pronounced in the next few years.
In 2014, Exxon Mobil started up its 6.9 million tonne a year
project in Papua New Guinea and first cargoes were shipped from
Queensland Curtis, the first of seven Australian ventures under
construction to move to production.
The 7.4 million tonne a year Queensland Curtis project only
started shipping late last year, so the main new supply in 2014
was the Exxon Mobil plant in Papua New Guinea.
If the addition of just 6.9 million tonnes a year can drive
LNG prices substantially weaker in Asia, it's not difficult to
imagine the impact of another 62 million tonnes per annum from
just Australia by 2018.
NEW CAPACITY TO SWAMP DEMAND - FOR NOW
There are also another 48.5 million tonnes currently under
construction in the United States, and these will also hit the
market by 2018.
A further 41 million tonnes is under construction in three
projects in Russia, also slated for start-up by 2018-19.
These are confirmed capacity additions, with the possibility
of even more projects getting final approval in the United
States, Canada and East Africa.
Even if these planned projects don't go ahead, there seems
little doubt that the LNG market will struggle to absorb all the
additional LNG that is already being built.
It's here that LNG starts to resemble iron ore and coal.
Both these commodities experienced fairly rapid increases in
supply as miners were encouraged by high prices and strong
demand growth in the period of global stimulus that followed the
2008 recession.
They also bought into predictions that Chinese demand would
continue to rise strongly for decades as the world's most
populous nation industrialised and urbanised.
While these processes are still happening in China, the
prices of iron ore and coal have collapsed in recent years as
capacity additions far outweighed even the most heroic of demand
assumptions.
And even demand assumptions that were mainstream and on
market consensus a few years ago have proven to be too
optimistic as China slows its economic growth rate and tries to
shift the composition of that growth from heavy (and polluting)
industries to consumer spending and services.
This has led to a structural oversupply of both iron ore and
coal, which is likely to persist for several years given the
modest outlook for demand growth and the resilience of supply,
even in the face of losses.
What is different for LNG is a stronger demand outlook over
the longer term.
Unlike iron ore and coal, the Chinese authorities plan to
boost the use of natural gas, whereas they want to lower the use
of coal, and by extension iron ore, given the need for coal to
turn the raw material into steel.
China's LNG imports rose 10.3 percent last year to 19.85
million tonnes, below some forecasts but still a reasonably
strong outcome.
However, they are forecast to rise sharply in the coming
years, with some estimates predicting China will consume more
than 60 million tonnes of the super-chilled fuel by the end of
next decade.
China plans to double its natural gas consumption to 400
billion cubic metres by 2020, and while some of this increase
will be met from new pipelines from Russia and increasing
domestic output, much will be sourced from LNG.
China has 37.1 million tonnes of re-gasification capacity
and plans to add about 45 million tonnes more, so the country
will have the ability to import more LNG.
Whether it does will largely depend on price, and it's here
that the decline in LNG costs, if it is structural and
sustained, will provide a boost to demand.
