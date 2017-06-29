(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* Graphic of LNG exports by country: tmsnrt.rs/2sohd8u
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 29 It's probably not
quite here yet, but the trend is unmistakeable; the world is
moving to a globally-linked natural gas market and the rise of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) is the key driver.
Much of the increase in LNG capacity is because of the rapid
boost to plants in Australia and the United States, as both
countries take advantage of abundant local reserves of natural
gas to muscle in on a market that until recently had been
dominated by a few established producers and buyers.
But it is perhaps ironic that while the action on the
capacity side of LNG is an Australian and American story, the
ultimate controlling player of the emerging global natural gas
market is likely to be Europe.
This is because Europe is likely to act as a "clearing
house" for surplus LNG cargoes, given it has excess
re-gasification capacity and the ability to use the fuel for a
variety of purposes, from power generation to manufacturing to
household heating.
Europe is also the only region that can effectively
arbitrage between LNG and pipeline prices, given its connection
to Russian and other Eastern natural gas via pipelines.
The continent is also best-placed to use market forces to
find a price level for natural gas versus its competitors, given
it still has substantial coal-fired power in some countries as
well as being a leader in renewables such as wind and solar.
To understand Europe's role in the LNG market, it's worth
examining how the dynamics of trade in the super-chilled fuel
are changing with the rise of Australia and the United States.
LNG has traditionally been an opaque and tightly-controlled
market, where a small number of exporters signed long-term,
oil-linked contracts with an equally small number of buyers, who
were more concerned about energy security than price.
The major producers included Qatar, Indonesia and Malaysia,
while the top buyers were concentrated in North Asia, namely
Japan and South Korea, and also in Europe.
It was inevitable that this situation would be disrupted
once global energy giants such as Chevron, Royal Dutch
Shell, ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil
decided to pour some $200 billion into developing eight new LNG
projects in Australia.
Three of these are ground-breaking ventures based on using
coal-seam gas as feedstock, one is the biggest floating LNG
project and the rest are conventional offshore gas to onshore
liquefaction plants.
When the last of these new plants is operating, most likely
by 2018, Australia will have around 80 million tonnes of annual
LNG capacity, overtaking Qatar as the top exporter of the fuel.
Not far behind Australia on the development scale is the
United States, with 16 million tonnes of LNG capacity already
operating at the Sabine Pass facility in the Gulf of Mexico.
A further 60.5 million tonnes of annual capacity is under
construction, and will arrive from late in 2017 to the end of
2019, with the bulk scheduled to be commissioned in 2018.
LNG THE LAST TO BOOM AND BUST?
The International Gas Union (IGU), the industry's lobby
group, said in its annual review in April that there was 340
million tonnes of LNG capacity as at the end of 2016, and a
further 114 million tonnes under construction as of the start of
this year.
In some ways, LNG is the last cab off the rank in the
commodity boom that saw massive capacity expansions in iron ore,
coal and crude oil as part of the recovery from the 2008 global
recession.
Much of the investment in commodity projects was driven by
the belief that China, the world's top commodity consumer and
importer, would continue to soak up everything the world could
throw at it.
As can be seen from the five years of price declines for
coal and iron ore from 2011 to 2015, this was a forlorn hope,
even though China has continued to increase its imports of
natural resources.
LNG is equally likely to move into an oversupply situation
by 2020, notwithstanding increased imports by China and the
emergence of new buyers in Asia, such as Pakistan and Singapore.
It's this oversupply dynamic that is changing the way LNG is
traded, with buyers no longer willing to lock into long-term
contracts linked to the price of crude oil.
While it will take several years for these contracts to
disappear entirely, buyers are having success in negotiating
shorter-term deals, or even taking more spot cargoes.
As a consequence, the spot price of LNG in Asia LNG-AS has
plummeted in recent years. From a record $20.50 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) in February 2014, LNG was last at
$5.40 in the week to June 23, down nearly 75 percent.
The drop in Asian spot LNG prices has led them to converge
with prices in Europe, with the British National Balancing Point
(NBP) price actually exceeding the Asian spot price in May and
June last year, according to the IGU.
The difference between the two benchmarks averaged just 91
cents per mmBtu in 2016, the IGU said, showing how dramatically
the Asian premium has narrowed in recent years, having been as
high as $6 per mmBtu at the end of 2013.
Front-month NBP futures ended at the equivalent of
$4.88 per mmBtu on June 28, meaning spot the Asian LNG price
commanded a premium of just 52 U.S. cents.
Benchmark U.S. Henry Hub natural gas futures were at
$3.067 per mmBtu on June 28, showing that the three main
regional benchmarks are fairly close to each other.
This becomes even more the case when the approximately $1.50
per mmBtu cost of liquefaction, already included in the spot
Asian price, is added to the NBP and Henry Hub prices.
The economics of the LNG market then come down to shipping
costs across various routes, and it's here that Europe comes
into its own.
It's highly unlikely that Australian LNG will flow to the
Atlantic Basin, given the long sea voyage, which adds to the
cost but also increases the loss from boil-off of the LNG being
shipped.
This means Australian LNG will have to find a home in Asia,
either among traditional buyers or emerging markets in Southeast
Asia, where its geographic position gives it an advantage over
Qatar and producers in Africa or the United States.
The swing supplier will likely be the United States, which
can ship to both Europe and Asia, as well as Latin America.
It's also likely that Qatar may feel increasing pressure in
Asia as it has to compete with new Australian supplies, meaning
it either has to find new buyers in East Asia or push more
cargoes westward to Europe.
FLOWS SHOW CHANGING WORLD
The new dynamics of LNG trade can already be seen in flows
around the world.
In 2016, 278.9 million tonnes of LNG moved by ship globally,
according to vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Thomson
Reuters, a 7.6 percent hike from the 259.2 million shipped the
prior year.
Of that total, 41.7 million tonnes went to Europe, while
156.5 million went to North Asia, which includes Japan, South
Korea and China, and 33.2 million was shipped to the rest of
Asia.
Back in 2013 total LNG trade stood at 243.9 million tonnes,
with 38.5 million going to Europe, 151.5 million to North Asia
and 17.7 million to the rest of Asia.
What this shows is that Europe and North Asia grew slowly in
the past four years, while emerging Asia surged on the back of
rising imports by India and newer buyers such as Singapore and
Pakistan, and even by traditional exporters like Malaysia.
Looking at the breakdown by exporting country shows that
Australia has gone from shipping 23.7 million tonnes in 2013 to
46.1 million in 2016.
Of Australian shipments in 2016, 39.6 million tonnes went to
North Asia, up from 21.4 million in 2013.
Qatar shipped 34.7 million tonnes to North Asia in 2016,
down from 40.5 million in 2013.
It seems clear that Australia is supplanting Qatar as the
main supplier to North Asian markets, a trend that's likely to
continue as the Pacific nation brings another 40 million tonnes
of LNG capacity on line by 2018.
Qatar has had success in boosting its shipments to the rest
of Asia and to Europe, but it will also face pressure in those
markets.
Australia has gone from shipping 65,900 tonnes, or just one
cargo, to the rest of Asia in 2013 to supplying 3.1 million
tonnes in 2016, and it's likely that its producers, especially
those on the northwest coast, will be trying to gain a bigger
foothold in markets like India and Sri Lanka.
Overall, the global LNG market is becoming more competitive,
driven by increased supply and buyer demands for more
flexibility.
These trends are set to continue in the coming years,
creating a far larger spot market and likely seeing the demise
of restrictive destination clauses and oil-linked pricing.
It's also the case that much of the demand growth for LNG
will be concentrated in Asia, but that doesn't necessarily mean
the region will become the hub for LNG.
The main problem in establishing an LNG trading hub is that
the fuel isn't just simply a natural gas version of crude oil.
Long-term storage is problematic given the boil-off that
occurs when LNG is placed in land-based tanks or on ships.
While newer LNG vessels can use boil-off as fuel for the
engines, it's unlikely that LNG can be stored and traded
multiple times, as is currently common in crude oil.
Singapore would like to become Asia's LNG hub, but this
would require massive infrastructure investment and the
development of a regional pipeline system that would allow LNG
to be re-gasified and then transported and stored.
While this may happen over time, the absence of storage and
interconnecting pipelines across Asia limits the continent's
chances of being the centre of the LNG universe.
Rather, it's Europe with its plentiful re-gasification
capacity and pipeline and storage infrastructure that can play
that role.
Among European countries, Spain has the best potential as an
LNG hub, given its proximity to Qatar (through the Suez canal),
West and North African producers and the United States.
Spain has 49 million tonnes per annum in re-gasification
capacity, but only 21 percent of this was being utilised in
January this year, according to the IGU.
Elsewhere in Europe, Britain has 35 million tonnes of
re-gasification but, like Spain, only 21 percent was in use in
January.
In contrast Japan's 197 million tonnes of capacity had a
utilisation rate of 43 percent, South Korea's 101 million tonnes
was used at 35 percent and China's 49 million tonnes at 56
percent.
While it's clear that the big buyers in North Asia can take
more LNG, it's also obvious that Spain and Britain can take
substantially more LNG.
They also have the means to use the natural gas, while
demand in both Japan and South Korea has been largely steady in
recent years, although China is witnessing strong growth.
Overall, when the rest of Australia's LNG hits the market,
it will likely push more Qatari cargoes to Europe.
As the U.S. LNG comes on stream, it can choose whether to
got to Europe or Asia depending on the price.
Europe will become the destination of last resort for an
increasing number of spot LNG cargoes, meaning it gets to set
the price that determines where the fuel goes.
Despite being a substantially smaller market than Asia,
Europe will become the kingmaker in LNG.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)