(Corrects spelling of "quandary" in headline. The opinions
expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for
Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Aug 8 Global producers of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) are facing a choice they probably
didn't anticipate or want, but their response will likely shape
the future of their industry.
The dilemma facing producers is how do they respond to the
moves by buyers to effectively scrap the pricing model that has
underpinned the development of LNG for the past five decades.
There appear to be increasing moves by major buyers,
particularly in Asia, to end long-term, oil-linked price
contracts that also feature restrictive destination clauses.
What buyers in countries like Japan, India and China have
realised is that global oil companies have bet heavily on LNG
and have built new plants in excess of even the most optimistic
forecasts of likely demand for the next few years.
The buyers see this as an historic opportunity to not only
lower their cost of supply, but also to introduce flexibility
into a market that has largely been rigid and dominated by
producers.
Japan, the world's top buyer of the super-chilled fuel, is
investigating whether destination clauses in LNG contracts are
uncompetitive, Bloomberg News reported on July 14, citing
unidentified sources.
The investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission may be
completed by the end of the year, the report said.
If the Japanese government does take action to end
destination clauses, it would allow Japanese utilities to
offload excess cargoes, given that many have likely overbought
LNG, especially given the resurgence of coal-fired power and the
possible restart of Japan's nuclear reactors.
India, the fourth-largest LNG importer in Asia, is already
taking steps to re-negotiate LNG contracts, with major buyer
GAIL India in talks with Russia's Gazprom to delay and
re-work a 20-year contract due to start in the 2018-19 financial
year, Reuters reported on July 25, citing sources familiar with
the matter.
India has also renegotiated a long-term supply deal with
Qatar's Rasgas, nearly halving the price, and industry sources
say the South Asian nation's biggest LNG importer, Petronet
, is also seeking to renegotiate a costly import deal
with ExxonMobil for supply from the Gorgon project in
Australia. ExxonMobil holds a 25 percent stake in the
Chevron-operated development.
Buyers in China, Asia's third-biggest LNG importer, are also
seeking to renegotiate contracts in order to lower prices and
boost flexibility.
DEATH OF THE HOLY TRINITY
The picture that emerges is that momentum is building to end
what Deloittte oil and gas director Geoffrey Cann calls the
"holy trinity" of the LNG industry, contracts that are
long-term, indexed to crude oil prices and prevent re-selling by
purchasers.
The question then becomes how do companies like Chevron
and Royal Dutch Shell react to this changing
circumstance and protect the tens of billions of dollars
invested in building eight new projects in Australia, five in
the United States and various others around the globe?
Up until now the companies have largely been focused on
successfully building and commissioning the plants.
The eight new LNG projects in Australia were underpinned by
long-term contracts, which gave their developers a certain
comfort about the return on investment, even as spot Asian LNG
LNG-AS prices collapsed by about 72 percent from their peak in
February 2014 to $5.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu)
in the week to Aug. 5.
But these contracts are the ones now under threat, not only
from buyer actions but also from U.S. LNG shipments, which are
more generally flexible and priced off U.S. natural gas prices
and not crude oil.
The companies can either fight against the changes and try
to keep the existing pricing system intact, or they can embrace
the changes and try other avenues to compensate for what will
likely be lower prices in the short to medium term.
While producers will no doubt be tempted to try and keep
what's left of their lucrative contracts, past history with
other commodities would suggest this will largely be a futile
and quite possibly self-defeating exercise.
Rather, they should concentrate on expanding the market for
LNG as fast as they can in order to soak up the current excess
supply.
Given that new LNG projects are finding it increasingly hard
to get final investment approval because the current low prices
cannot justify the massive up front costs, it would seem only a
matter of time before the boot moves back to the feet of the
producers.
Right now they have to suck up lower prices, largely because
the industry as a whole has over-invested in recent years.
This is the price that companies pay for trying to build
eight projects simultaneously in Australia, an exercise that
merely served to push up costs while adding to the looming glut
of the fuel.
But if the industry can weather low prices for the next few
years, while at the same time boosting demand among new users,
it will be handsomely rewarded for embracing flexibility now.
Assuming demand growth will eventually outrun available
supply, producers will benefit from sharply rising prices as
spot markets tighten.
Just as long-term contract prices haven't fallen as far as
spot prices in the current downturn, it's unlikely they would
rise as much once the cycle turns.
The problem for company executives, especially at
publicly-traded energy majors, is that they seldom get enough
time to implement a change in strategy, especially if it comes
at the expense of short-term profits.
But if the LNG producers were able to invest in developing
new markets, along trading hubs and storage facilities, it's
likely a more liquid and sophisticated market would benefit them
in the long term.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)