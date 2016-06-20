(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 20 Is China doing
for metals markets what Saudi Arabia used to do for crude oil?
The world's largest producer and consumer of industrial
metals may be acting as a de facto, if unwitting, type of OPEC
for metals, adjusting supply in response to price signals and
balancing the market.
While not as obvious as the role Saudi Arabia played as the
market balancer for crude in the previous glory days of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the
dynamics for China and metals may be somewhat similar.
Consider the following. Up until fairly recently China was
an insignificant player in the export market for most
industrial, or semi-refined, metals such as steel, refined
copper and aluminium.
However, exports of steel and aluminium have surged since
then, effectively integrating China into the global markets for
these intermediate stage metals.
In copper, China is still a major net importer, albeit with
a shift towards faster growth in ores and concentrates as it
boosts its domestic smelting capability.
But it is still exerting an influence on the global copper
market by either boosting or trimming imports in line with
market conditions and domestic requirements.
Although not as coordinated as what OPEC used to do, China
is acting as a market balancer for intermediate metals, and in
doing so is also exerting major influence on the markets for raw
materials such as iron ore, coking coal, bauxite and alumina.
Take steel and iron ore for example.
This year has been characterised by a strong rally in both,
followed by a retreat in prices.
The rally saw Shanghai steel rebar futures surge
almost 73 percent between December last year and April, before
they slid 24 percent by the close on June 17.
The gain in steel was mirrored by an 86 percent leap in spot
iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, which was then followed by a 26 percent
retreat by June 17's close.
There was a fundamental driver behind the steel price rally,
namely expectations of increased infrastructure spending as the
Beijing authorities sought to give economic growth a boost.
But outside of the financial markets, the dynamic that
unfolded was that steel mills increased output and plants that
had been idled as part of China's plan to cut excess capacity
were brought back to life.
The result was record monthly steel production in March, and
this number was nearly matched in May.
In effect, China's steel mills acted to balance the market
by ramping up output in response to a higher price signal, but
eventually most likely producing too much, resulting in a sharp
decline in prices.
This would lead to the expectation that China's steel output
will moderate in coming months, unless the mills can find export
customers to absorb what the domestic market cannot.
Overall, the last six months has seen a fairly rapid shift
in China's steel output, with May production of 70.5 million
tonnes being almost 10 percent higher than December's 64.3
million.
If China's steel output does start to moderate in coming
months, it would be further evidence that the country's steel
mills are acting as market balancers, even if that isn't exactly
what they intend to do.
STEEL PATTERN SIMILAR TO ALUMINIUM
In prior years a similar pattern has been seen in China's
aluminium production, with capacity that had been idled coming
back on line fairly rapidly in response to higher prices.
If there is a problem with China as the market balancer for
metals, it's that excess capacity doesn't appear to leave the
market when prices fall as it arrives when they rise.
This means that price rallies tend to be shorter-lived than
periods of declining, or stagnant prices.
But the fact that China's steel mills and aluminium smelters
appear capable and willing to respond to changing market
dynamics is perhaps a shift from prior years, when they were
more likely to continue producing irrespective of the market
price.
This is likely an effect of increasing exports of processed
metals, with China's exports of steel products up 6.4 percent to
46.3 million in the first five months of the year compared to
the same period in 2015.
Exports of unwrought aluminium and products have dropped 7.9
percent to 1.9 million tonnes in the first five months, and this
may be a response to lower global prices recently, and the fact
that aluminium didn't enjoy as strong a rally as steel.
London aluminium futures gained 17 percent from
their December low to the peak so far this year in late April,
and since then they have dropped almost 4 percent.
Of course, China's increasing influence in global markets
hasn't gone unnoticed or been particularly welcomed by other
producers, with a raft of measures being implemented or
considered designed at curbing China's exports of steel and
other metals.
But overall China appears to have moved from being the buyer
of last resort for metals to being the swing producer.
Its ongoing efforts to limit capacity and the willingness of
the state to intervene in markets mean that its role as a swing
producer is likely to be volatile and unpredictable.
In this sense it's unlike the OPEC of old, but similar to
the oil producers group, it becomes vital to watch the output
and export trends of China's metal producers, as they appear to
be a key driver of the global markets.
