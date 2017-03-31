(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE, March 31 The rally in commodity
prices last year is starting to filter through to higher
spending by miners, but the nature of how they are loosening the
purse strings betrays the view that companies are still cautious
about the outlook.
Mining service providers are generally one of the first
groups to suffer cutbacks when prices turn down, but equally
they are among the first beneficiaries when things turn around.
In the five years of declining prices from 2011 to 2015,
mining companies universally tried to survive by stripping costs
out of their operations, with many eventually even cutting
sustaining capital.
It's this spending that is coming back into the market,
according to several participants at this week's Mining
Investment Asia conference in Singapore.
Sustaining capital is the miners' term for the money needed
to keep the operation running at its present production rates,
and includes items like replacing machinery and doing the
necessary geological and engineering work to ensure that the
next area to be mined is identified and prepared.
Most mines work on mine plans that detail the work to be
undertaken in the coming years.
When a company cuts sustaining capital, it can continue to
operate on the existing plan, but eventually it will need to put
money back into the project to keep operating.
The more than doubling of the price of iron ore and thermal
coal in 2016 has given miners some confidence that they can once
again invest in their operations.
A Jakarta-based provider of specialised mining engineering
services said on the sidelines of the conference that the number
of projects his company has signed up in the first quarter of
this year is about 50 percent higher than in the first quarter
of last year.
"But the nature of the spending is different this time. They
aren't expanding or building anything new, they are just making
sure they can keep output going steady," he said, requesting
anonymity as he isn't authorised to speak to the media.
A similar story was told by other mining contractors at the
conference, who report increased order books, but not much work
for greenfield projects.
What appears to be happening is that companies, having cut
spending to the bone, are now having to put money back into
their operations in order to keep production steady, in other
words they are now spending cash to stand still.
Several contractors said this appeared to the case with many
companies operating in Indonesia's coal, copper and gold
sectors, and Australia's coal, gold and iron ore mines.
It also extended from major companies, such as
Anglo-Australian giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
, right down to smaller, family-owned coal mines in
Indonesia.
M&A REBOUNDING
Another sign of health in the mining services sector is the
rising level of merger and acquisition activity across Asia and
Australia.
In Australia, the number of announced deals so far this year
is more than double that of the first quarter of 2016, according
to data presented at Mining Investment Asia by Nicholas Assef,
the executive director of boutique investment banking firm LCC
Asia Pacific.
While some of these deals are agreed takeovers, there have
been hostile attempts, such as Downer EDI's $1 billion
bid to buy cleaner-caterer Spotless Group and Cimic
Group's stalled bid for mining contractor Macmahon
Holdings.
What the flurry of M&A activity in the mining contracting
sector likely shows is that companies are looking at ways to
build capacity ahead of an anticipated upswing in demand for
their services.
But it's worth noting that so far the increase in demand for
mining services isn't translating into new mining projects
across the Asia-Pacific region.
One consistent theme at the conference was that miners,
especially junior explorers seeking to transition to production,
are finding it hard to obtain finance.
Investment banks are still placing hurdles that are too high
on projects, the initial public offering market is still viewed
as unattractive for mining projects and private equity players
will only invest when the project is far enough advanced that it
probably doesn't need cash anymore, Alberto Migliucci, chief
executive of Petra Commodities, told the conference.
The most viable method for miners to access cash is through
high net-worth individuals and families, who are prepared to
take a longer view on the potential returns if they like the
project and the management, he said.
Overall, it seems that while the mining sector is starting
to turn around after the 2011-15 commodity price slump, it's a
long way from resembling the boom days that accompanied the
recovery from the 2008 global recession.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)