(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
ASTANA, May 29, With confidence seeping back
into the global mining sector it's inevitable that companies
will once again start to look at exploring for new reserves, and
most likely come to some uncomfortable realisations.
The choice facing both major and junior mining companies is
increasingly bifurcated; either work in relatively risk-free
countries and chase expensive and dwindling deposits, or go to
frontier markets and take on uncertain regulatory environments,
challenging conditions and quite often corrupt officials.
While traditional mining powerhouses like Australia, Canada
and Chile still offer opportunities, mining companies are under
no illusion about the high cost of operating in these
jurisdictions and the relatively low chances of scoring a major
new deposit.
Rather the next large reserve of minerals such as copper,
zinc, cobalt and others is likely to be found in places that are
hard to do business in.
Africa is often cited as a continent filled with promise,
but outside of countries with existing mineral sectors, such as
South Africa and Zambia, it may just be too tough for many
companies.
Step forward Kazakhstan, already a major producer of zinc,
copper and other minerals, and a country that offers
opportunities for those willing to take risks.
The Astana Mining and Metallurgy Forum, held last week in
the Central Asian nation's capital, aimed to showcase what the
country had to offer, and what steps the government was taking
to attract investment.
On the surface it all sounded quite positive, with the
government ministers present talking openly about the problems
they have faced in the past, and committing to introduce a
mining code based on that in Western Australia state, one of the
world's top jurisdictions for investment in the sector.
"There is a lot to be done, and we will do it, but it will
take some time," Alik Aidarbayev, the first vice minister for
Investments and Development, told Reuters on the sideline of the
conference.
But behind the optimism, there are numerous issues that need
to be tackled before global mining companies may feel
comfortable taking the plunge into what is one of the last great
under-explored mineral prospects in the world.
Kazakhstan, the ninth-largest country in the world and the
biggest landlocked nation, ranks poorly on the Transparency
International Corruption Index, and well below top mining
countries.
It scored 29 out of a 100 points in 2016, with the scale
ranking 0 as totally corrupt and 100 as perfectly clean. Since
2010 its score has barely shifted, ranging between 26 and 29
points, suggesting there has been little improvement in the
situation.
By comparison, Australia scores 79 points, Canada 82, Chile
66 and South Africa 45. Countries that offer mining
opportunities that score the same or worse than Kazakhstan
include Russia with an identical 29, Democratic Republic of
Congo with 21 and Zimbabwe with 22.
DIFFERING EXPERIENCES
But the index is only an indicator and doesn't always
reflect reality on the ground.
There appeared to be a sort of dual-track system currently
operating in Kazakhstan, where the established miners enjoy good
relations with the government and don't seem to encounter much
in the way of official corruption, or least that's the message
given by senior executives.
Larger players in Kazakhstan include the Glencore
owned Kazzinc, privately-held Eurasian Resources Group and
London-listed Polymetal International.
However, smaller players trying to gain a foothold report
considerably more difficulty in navigating officialdom.
"It took us at least a year to work out how to get an
exploration licence and another year to work out how this
allowed us to operate," an executive at a smaller mining company
told Reuters at the conference, speaking on condition of
anonymity as he isn't authorised to talk to the media.
Nonetheless, more are giving it a go, with Perth-based
minerals sands miner Iluka Resources running a
greenfield exploration project, having established an office in
Kazakhstan in 2015.
Mining services provider Aurora Minerals Group is
also active and explosives manufacturer Orica Ltd
operates two manufacturing facilities in the country.
What these companies all have in common is that they are
Australian and it appears that they are trying to gain
first-mover advantage.
Certainly the Astana Mining and Metallurgy event featured an
Australian session, which was opened by Canberra's ambassador to
Russia, Peter Tesch, who is also accredited to Kazakhstan.
The message being delivered was that Australian companies
are keen to get involved in Kazakhstan, transfer skills and
technology.
The underlying message was that Kazakhstan has to do more to
improve the regulatory environment before any significant
investment will be made.
Kazakhstan is the world's second-largest producer of
chromium, first in uranium and highly prospective for other
metals.
It also has the advantage of being able to export directly
to neighbouring China, but still access Europe through rail
links with Russia.
But it is a frontier market, presenting miners with
challenges, both operational and political.
However, the need to replenish reserves and the cost and
scarcity of projects in so-called safe jurisdictions means that
ultimately miners will have little choice but to embrace the
risks and go to Kazakhstan, or places like it.