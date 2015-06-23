--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 23 The image of
miners as mainly burly blokes in hard hats and high-vis vests is
likely to change in the next decade to one of computer geeks
controlling automated machines while sitting thousands of
kilometres away from the pit.
That's certainly the scenario outlined in a major report
called "Australia's future workforce?", released last week by
the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA), a
think-tank encompassing businesses, community groups and
academic institutions.
More than five million jobs, or about 40 percent of
Australia's current workforce, have a "moderate to high"
likelihood of disappearing in the next 10 to 15 years, CEDA said
in the report.
What is relevant for commodities in this scenario is that
mining and agriculture are among the sectors likely to be
affected the most because of technological advancements.
The report notes that technological changes, while
disruptive, often lead to higher incomes and increased
employment opportunities as more wealth is created and
productivity boosted.
Much of CEDA's report is about how Australia can meet the
challenges of technological change by ensuring that best
practices are developed and implemented in areas as such as
education and training and industrial policy.
But the impact of such a dramatic change in the way
commodities are produced in such a short time frame will have
ramifications for commodity markets across the globe, and not
just in Australia.
Already this can be seen in how major iron ore miners Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton are changing the way
they operate their massive mines in Western Australia state.
Rio Tinto has seen a 13 percent decrease in load and haul
costs, an 8 percent cut in drilling costs and up to a 15 percent
reduction in mining fleet purchases at its iron ore mines in
Western Australia, Michael Gollschewski, managing director for
Rio Tinto's Pilbara Mines, wrote in the CEDA report.
Rio Tinto has deployed driverless trucks, which are
controlled by operators in Perth, some 1,500 km (900 miles) from
the mine, and has also automated drilling, loading and other
functions.
This has already resulted in a changing workforce, with
fewer traditional mining jobs that might be described as "blue
collar" and more positions that require technology and computer
skills.
The impact of these changes can be seen in the almost
relentless lowering of costs achieved by Rio Tinto, and others,
with a tonne of iron ore being produced for about $20 a tonne,
or less than half of what it was in real terms a decade ago.
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
The motivation, at least from the miners' point of view, for
increasing the use of technology is to drive down costs and
thereby boost profitability.
However, as with most innovations, there are unintended
consequences.
The most important from a commodity market point of view is
that technology will help drive prices lower on a structural
basis.
Up to now, the dramatic declines in the prices of iron ore
and other commodities have largely been blamed on producers
bringing on too much supply just as demand growth in China, the
world's largest consumer of natural resources, was slowing.
This is largely true, but what may keep prices low for an
extended period is technology-driven cost reductions.
If the cost of producing a tonne of iron ore, coal, alumina,
nickel, copper, or even agricultural commodities such as wheat,
cotton and coffee, can be lowered, it is logical that the price
at which it can be sustainably sold will also drop.
If the cost of producing a tonne of iron ore in Western
Australia is $20 a tonne, and the other costs such as royalties,
taxes and transportation add about another $20, the all-in cost
is about $40.
This means that the price can fall to a level close to this
and stay there for an extended period of time as miners will
still have sufficient incentive to produce, rather than idle
output.
The longer-term implication of technology-driven innovation
in mining and agriculture is that the differences between
developing and developed countries may be exacerbated.
A wealthy country such as Australia has the ability to
invest in its education and training facilities to produce more
graduates in the so-called STEM disciplines (science,
technology, engineering and maths).
Also, it likely has companies with access to sophisticated
capital and banking markets that will support and invest in
efforts to improve technology.
In contrast, developing, resource-rich countries such as
South Africa and Indonesia often have different priorities.
The biggest among them is the need for jobs for growing
populations, and industrial and education policies are more
targeted at increasing the volume of jobs available, rather than
the quality of these positions.
It's conceivable that if the CEDA report is correct, then
countries like Australia, Canada and the United States may be
able to invest in technology to re-shape their resource sectors,
thereby driving down costs.
They may be able to do this at a faster pace than
competitors in the developing world, thus limiting the ability
of poorer nations to leverage natural resources to raise their
overall wealth levels.
