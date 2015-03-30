(Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 30 It's somewhat
ironic that as Australia ramps up to being the world's biggest
exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), domestic industries are
under threat from not being able to source the fuel.
A combination of new LNG plants, exploration moratoriums and
a successful anti-gas campaign means that industry and
residential users in the three most populous states, New South
Wales, Victoria and Queensland, may struggle for natural gas
supplies within the next two years.
The first of three coal seam gas to LNG plants in Queensland
starting shipping cargoes in December last year, and the others
are due to start producing later this year.
These are the first LNG plants in the world to be supplied
from gas extracted from coal seams, a process that requires
hundreds of wells dotted across what is a predominantly farming
landscape in the hinterland of Australia's east coast.
There are four more LNG projects under construction in the
north and west of Australia, but these use conventional offshore
wells and those regions aren't linked by pipeline to the eastern
seaboard, where more than 80 percent of Australians reside.
The three new coal-seam LNG plants will result in a more
than tripling of natural gas demand in eastern Australia by
2016, with data from utility AGL Energy saying it will rise to
2,100 petajoules (PJ) per annum from 694 PJ in 2013.
The 2016 demand forecast equates to about 37.8 million
tonnes of LNG, and the three new coal-seam supplied plants have
a combined capacity of about 25.8 million tonnes per annum.
Up to now the domestic gas market in eastern Australia has
largely been supplied from conventional wells in central
Australia, and offshore platforms in the Bass Strait between the
mainland and the island state of Tasmania.
The eastern states are linked by a pipeline network and the
market has been characterised by long-term contracts at fixed
prices, which has helped underpin industrial users such as glass
and paper manufacturers, as well as retail customers.
Prices for domestic gas have also been below that for LNG in
Asian markets, although the collapse of spot LNG prices LNG-AS
to record lows of $6.70 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) last month has brought the two closer together.
The problem for domestic users is that many of the long-term
contracts are expiring in the next few years and they have found
that suppliers are unwilling to enter new long-term contracts,
or will only do so at prices that are higher than equivalent LNG
costs.
One manufacturer at last week's Australian Domestic Gas
Outlook conference in Sydney was adamant that the market has
failed and his business is at risk of closure without certainty
and stability of natural gas supply.
From his perspective, natural gas was being diverted away
from the domestic market and to the export-focused LNG plants,
even though the companies running these projects claim to have
sufficient reserves to meet their supply needs.
What became clear at the conference was that domestic prices
will inevitably rise to meet LNG prices, although whether these
are long-term, oil-linked LNG prices or the more volatile spot
price is something that remains to be determined.
NEW SUPPLY BLOCKED
The other main problem for domestic users is the lack of new
supply being developed that is aimed at the local market.
Part of this is because of onshore exploration and
production moratoriums in New South Wales, Victoria and
Tasmania.
These bans have been put in place by politicians nervous
over the impact of anti-coal seam gas and hydraulic fracturing
campaigns run by a combination of environmental and farming
groups.
With no new production slated to come onstream, there is the
real risk that as the LNG plants ramp up, natural gas that
previously supplied the domestic market will be sucked up by
LNG, leaving domestic users unable to obtain supplies at what
they would consider competitive prices.
New South Wales had a state election at the weekend where
the ruling Liberal Party was returned to power.
But the opposition Labor Party had campaigned on halting a
major coal-seam gas project run by Santos, Australia's largest
onshore producer.
While Labor's defeat ensures the immediate safety of the
project, it may be that Santos assesses the political risks of
continuing as too great, given the chance that the opposition
party may win the next election, due in four years.
The key for Australia's domestic gas market is to develop
new sources of supply that will ensure that the needs of LNG
plants and local users will be met.
The only way to do this is to get politicians in New South
Wales and Victoria to stand up to the environmental and farming
lobbies, by convincing communities that the science and
regulation of extracting gas from coal seams is sound and
reliable.
Other than that, the domestic gas industry, from producers
to consumers, has to convince the community and politicians that
the cost of losing what remains of Australia's manufacturing
industry outweighs the negligible risks of extracting gas.
