(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Oct 27 One of the
enduring features of pricing for crude oil and products is the
tug-of-war between long-term structural drivers and short-term
factors, a scenario currently being played out in Asian fuel
markets.
The profit margins for both gasoline and diesel traded in
Singapore, Asia's fuel-trading hub, have staged strong rallies
in the past three months.
The main factor behind the strength for the two main oil
products has been a tightening of the market, with seasonal
maintenance at refineries across the region cited by traders.
This is a short-term factor that has influenced pricing, and
it appears to be outweighing, for now, the longer-term,
structural driver of steadily rising Chinese fuel exports.
The Singapore gasoline profit margin, or crack
GL92-SIN-CRK, rose to $9.82 a barrel on Wednesday, an almost
five-fold increase on the low this year of $1.67, hit on July 8.
For gasoil, the refinery term for the middle distillate that
can be turned into diesel, the crack ended at $13.11
a barrel on Wednesday, up 110 percent since the 2016 low in
early April.
These strong gains look reasonable when taken in context of
drawdowns of regional oil product inventories.
For example, Japan's commercial gasoline stocks fell to the
lowest since the Petroleum Association of Japan starting
releasing data in 2003, with refinery closures being cited as
the driving factor.
In Singapore, inventories of light distillates, which
include gasoline and naphtha, did rise in the week ended Oct.
20, but at 12.86 million barrels they are still some 17 percent
below the peak of 15.53 million barrels reached in early May.
Middle distillate stocks dropped to 12.89 million barrels in
the week to Oct. 20, and are down 18.4 percent since the peak so
far this year of 15.79 million barrels reached on Sept. 21.
Refinery maintenance and solid demand across the region have
so far been enough to keep fuel margins strong, despite an ever
increasing flood of products from China.
THE RISE OF CHINESE FUEL EXPORTS
Chinese diesel exports of 1.6 million tonnes in September
were up 44.4 percent from the same month in 2015, eclipsing the
previous record of 1.53 million tonnes reached in July 2016.
Diesel exports are up 148.2 percent in the first nine months
of the year, compared to the same period last year, reaching the
equivalent of 295,400 barrels per day (bpd).
Gasoline exports rose 36.8 percent in September from the
year-earlier month, taking the year-to-date gain to 72.4
percent. The volume shipped out by China in the first nine
months is about 215,000 bpd.
These are significant additions to regional oil product
supplies, and it's likely that Chinese refiners could export
even more, given the spare capacity built up from
over-investment in the sector.
Chinese fuel exports are limited by official quotas,
although these have been raised as the refining sector added
capacity that was surplus to domestic product needs.
When most of Asia's refineries complete their scheduled
maintenance programmes and return to full production, it's
likely fuel profit margins will once again come under pressure,
especially if China continues its recent export strength.
It's therefore possible that the longer-term driver of fuel
prices will start to exert more market influence than the
short-term factors, although this is always subject to the
caveat that no new events occur.
Although market participants and media reports have a
tendency to focus on short-term developments, it's likely the
rise of Chinese fuel exports have already influenced the market.
Diesel profit margins have been trending down since 2012, a
timeframe that coincides with China starting to ramp up exports
of the fuel mainly used in transport and by industry.
Gasoline margins have been trending lower since the end of
last year, again when China started increasing exports of the
fuel used mainly for light vehicles.
But it's not just Chinese exports at play here.
The market is also being influenced by increasing shipments
from new refineries in the Middle East, which are well-placed to
exploit arbitrage differences between Asian and European product
markets.
What may be important to note is that the longer-term
structural change of the rise of Chinese and Middle Eastern fuel
exports is lowering refinery profit margins, but this trend is
often lost in the noise of day-to-day movements and reporting.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)