By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 One of the enduring features
of oil markets is a tendency to over-analyse and interpret every
word uttered by the various players, with the current debate
over a mooted output freeze being the latest case in point.
But perhaps it's time to halt the practice of both industry
and media commentators to pontificate over what the leaders of
oil producing countries meant when they speak, and focus on the
actual words used.
The latest shenanigans over whether the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major suppliers
such as Russia will limit their output has generated heaps of
noise, but very little of substance.
Effectively, it's the views, and actions, of four major
producers that will determine whether there is any success in
limiting production.
They are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iran and Iraq.
So, in an attempt to cut through the noise, it's worth
looking at exactly what the oil leaders of those countries have
said recently, and take their words at face value instead of
trying to work out what analysts and media think they were
really trying to say.
Taking top exporter Saudi Arabia first, the most recent
relevant comment came from Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih on
Sept. 5 in remarks accompanying the announcement of a broad
cooperation agreement with Russia.
"There is no need now to freeze production ... We have time
to take this kind of decision," Falih said. "Freezing production
is one of the preferred possibilities, but it does not have to
happen specifically today."
That's pretty clear. No freeze for now, but maybe at some
time in the future.
If you have to place an interpretation on those words, the
most simple and logical one would be that nothing will be
decided at the meeting of oil producers in Algeria later this
month, but something may at the OPEC meeting in November.
Moving to Russia, and Energy Minister Alexander Novak said
on Sept. 5 that an output freeze would have helped the market
rebalance and his country would join one if an agreement can be
reached.
That's also pretty clear, Russia would like a freeze, but
everybody has to agree.
Novak also said that Iran should be allowed to reach the
output level it enjoyed prior to Western sanctions against its
nuclear programme, which were lifted earlier this year.
NO IRAN, IRAQ FREEZE
That position has been something the Iranians have been
clear about too, and their most recent comments underline this.
Iran can raise its output to 4 million barrels per day (bpd)
in the next two to three months, and is aiming for 5 million bpd
in two to three years, Seyed Mohsen Ghamsari, the director for
international affairs at the National Iranian Oil Company, said
at the Argus Crude Forum in Singapore.
"We can increase crude production based on market
requirement," Ghamsari said.
Taken at face value this means that Iran, whose output is
about 3.8 million bpd currently, is expecting to increase its
production and exports in coming months.
So, no freeze for Iran.
That leaves Iraq, and here the story is the same, higher
output is expected in coming months.
"There will be a steady growth in production and exports
next year," Falah Alamri, the head of Iraq's State Oil Marketing
Co. told Reuters on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Petroleum
Conference in Singapore.
While Alamri didn't specify by how much he expected to raise
exports, it's safe to say that Iraq is not expecting to freeze
output.
So, taking the words of the four major producers and putting
them together and you end up with one saying they will supply as
much oil as their customers need and that there is no need for a
freeze now (Saudi Arabia), one saying a freeze would be nice
(Russia) and two saying they plan to increase output and exports
(Iran and Iraq).
Yet, despite these very clear statements, if you read the
media, both traditional and social, and paged through various
analyst reports, you would get the impression that a freeze is
still very much on the cards.
This flies in the face of what the producers are actually
saying, and in what they are doing as well, given OPEC actually
raised output in August by 40,000 bpd from July, taking it to a
record 33.5 million bpd.
Are the media and other commentators currently filling the
role of unwitting boosters of the oil price by keeping the
freeze issue front and centre of the current market debate? It
certainly seems so.
