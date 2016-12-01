(Repeats item issued earlier. The opinions expressed here are
those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Dec 1 The trick with the
OPEC agreement is not to view it as a cut to output, but rather
as the partial removal of excess crude oil from the global
market.
While there is little doubt that OPEC's agreement to remove
1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) will tighten the global oil
market, there is still likely to be plenty of crude around in
the first half of next year.
This will likely be the case even if Russia and other
non-OPEC producers make good on a commitment to cut production
by a further 600,000 bpd.
Certainly, initial market reaction suggests that investors
are expecting a substantial tightening of the supply-demand
balance, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures
settling up $4.21 at $49.44 a barrel, a 9.6 percent gain.
They earlier rose 10 percent, the largest one-day move since
February, as OPEC announced its first deal to cut output since
2008, after oil prices plummeted from record highs in the wake
of the global financial crisis and recession.
On the face of it, the oil price is responding to what seems
like a rather large cut to global oil supplies, and this is
exactly what the OPEC ministers would wanted to have achieved.
But drill a little further down into the details and it's
possible to question the size, and therefore the ultimate
influence, of the OPEC announcement.
The main problem is that the cuts announced in Vienna, to
take effect from January, are based on what the various OPEC
countries were producing in October, a time when their combined
output was at a record high.
OUTPUT CUT FROM RECORD HIGHS
Saudi Arabia, the group's dominant producer, is to shoulder
the bulk of the 1.2 million bpd reduction, cutting its output by
486,000 bpd to 10.058 million bpd.
However, that 10.058 million bpd figure is only marginally
lower than the 10.25 million bpd Saudi Arabia produced in
January this year, meaning that if the kingdom does cut its
output as planned, it will still be producing more or less what
it was a year earlier.
One of the surprises from Wednesday's agreement was that
Iraq agreed to cut its output by 210,000 bpd to 4.351 million
bpd.
However, this is still more than the 4.25 million bpd it
produced in January this year, meaning on a year-on-year basis
it will be producing more, even after agreeing to cut output.
Iran secured a deal that it can actually produce more from
January that it was doing in October, with its quota lifted by
90,000 bpd to 3.797 million bpd.
This is almost 1 million bpd higher than the 3.05 million
bpd the Islamic republic produced in January this year, a figure
that puts the 1.2 million barrel per day cut announced on
Wednesday in sharp perspective.
Other major Gulf producers also see only marginal drops in
their quotas for January 2017 compared to their production in
January this year.
Kuwait will be allowed 2.707 million bpd, down from
January's output of 2.8 million bpd, while the United Arab
Emirates has a quota of 2.874 million bpd, down fractionally
from January's production of 2.89 million bpd.
OUTPUT EFFECTIVELY UNCHANGED
Overall, OPEC produced about 33.82 million bpd in October
this year, the month used as the base for the announced cuts.
Taking away 1.2 million bpd results in output of around 32.6
million bpd, which is exactly the amount the group produced in
January this year.
Russia has pledged to participate in the OPEC action, the
first time they have acted jointly since 2001, but it wasn't
immediately clear from what level the world's top oil producer
would cut.
If one assumes Russia uses October as a base, then a 300,000
bpd cut would take its output down from a post-Soviet high of
11.2 million bpd to 10.9 million bpd.
This is above the 10.88 million bpd Russia produced in
January this year.
Effectively, what OPEC and Russia are planning is to take
their joint output back to the level that prevailed in January
this year, begging the question as to whether this will indeed
be enough to spark a sustained rally in prices.
Leaving aside concerns about compliance, it would still seem
a tough ask for the announced cuts to tilt the supply-demand
balance firmly toward the supply side of the equation.
Other producers not party to the agreement, particularly
those in the United States and Canada, will be quick to respond
to any rally in prices by upping their output.
Additionally, if the market structure does shift more toward
backwardation, where oil for future delivery is cheaper than
near-dated oil, it's likely that some of the millions of barrels
currently in storage will make their way on the market.
Furthermore, if prices do sustain the current rally, it's
also likely that China, and to a lesser extent India, will ease
off buying oil for strategic storage, thereby weakening demand
growth in Asia's top two importing nations.
What OPEC may well end up achieving is a price floor for
crude oil, along with market realisation that the group is still
relevant.
