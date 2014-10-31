(Repeats with no changes to text)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Oct 31 Two things have
become clearer from the Thai military government's review of the
nation's massive rice stockpile. Firstly, rice prices will
remain depressed for some time yet, and secondly, the situation
isn't as dire as it could have been.
The recent audit of the country's estimated 18 million
tonnes in storage showed only 10 percent was of standard export
quality, about 70 percent was deteriorating but still edible and
20 percent had spoiled.
The positive news in this is that the market overhang for
good quality rice is now less than 2 million tonnes, which means
that once this is worked through it's likely that prices can
stage some sort of recovery.
This will still take some time, as Thailand, when it was the
world's top exporter of the grain, shipped around 10 million
tonnes a year, meaning even 2 million tonnes of stockpile is a
significant amount for the market to absorb.
The not so positive news is that Thailand has 12.6 million
tonnes of rapidly deteriorating rice that it will become
increasingly desperate to sell in the next year or so.
This 70 percent of the stockpile was described by Duangporn
Rodphaya, chief of the country's foreign trade department, as
discoloured and of diminished quality, but still fit for sale.
The military government's current plan is to shift this rice
within three years, but the likelihood is that they will have to
do it far quicker or more of it will spoil, joining the 20
percent that already falls into this category.
This means the government is likely to look to offload this
rice at substantial discounts to buyers less concerned about
quality. Whether there are enough buyers out there who will be
prepared to take rice of dubious quality, even at a bargain
price, remains to be seen.
The Thai authorities are likely to target less wealthy
countries, particularly in Africa, but even if they are
successful in selling some of the deteriorating rice, it's
unlikely they will be able to move all of it.
This means that more of the current stockpile is likely to
end up going to waste, which was always a risk once it became
clear that ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's generous
rice-pledging scheme was doomed.
The generous scheme introduced by Yingluck when she won
elections in July 2011 failed because her government could never
sell the stocks at anything close to the subsidised prices they
were paying farmers, leaving a massive budget hole and
contributing to her ouster by the military in May this year.
RICE TO CONVERT INTO FUEL?
What happens to the spoiled rice isn't clear, but the
chances are it will end up being processed into ethanol.
Thailand has 21 ethanol plants with a combined capacity of
4.79 megalitres per day, equivalent to about 30,100 barrels per
day of fuel, according to a research paper on the International
Energy Agency's website.
These plants mainly process cassava and molasses, but
presumably could use rice if the price provided sufficient
incentive.
For now, the main issue for the rice market remains how
quickly the Thai military government seeks to sell the 70
percent of its stockpile that is busy spoiling.
The faster they try, the more likely that benchmark rice
prices will struggle.
Thai 5 percent broken rice RI-THBKN5-P1 was at $422 a
tonne on Oct. 29, up 14 percent from the almost seven-year low
of $370 hit in May this year.
It's still trading at a discount to the similar Vietnamese
grade RI-VNBNK5-P1, which was at $445 a tonne on Oct. 29.
This gap is likely to persist until the market is confident
that the Thai rice overhang has been dealt with, but both grades
are unlikely to rally much while the stockpile is being sold.
The government is also trying new ways to put Thailand's
rice sector on a sustainable footing, by offering interest-free
loans to farmers to delay rice sales.
In Thailand, rice has a political element, given the rural
poor formed an important part of Yingluck's support base, so the
military will be keen to ensure that rice farmers receive enough
support to keep them relatively happy.
It also may be the case that by ending the rice-pledging
scheme that brought Yingluck undone, the military will
ultimately help restore market fundamentals in the rice sector.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)