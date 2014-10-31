(Repeats with no changes to text) --Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Oct 31 Two things have become clearer from the Thai military government's review of the nation's massive rice stockpile. Firstly, rice prices will remain depressed for some time yet, and secondly, the situation isn't as dire as it could have been.

The recent audit of the country's estimated 18 million tonnes in storage showed only 10 percent was of standard export quality, about 70 percent was deteriorating but still edible and 20 percent had spoiled.

The positive news in this is that the market overhang for good quality rice is now less than 2 million tonnes, which means that once this is worked through it's likely that prices can stage some sort of recovery.

This will still take some time, as Thailand, when it was the world's top exporter of the grain, shipped around 10 million tonnes a year, meaning even 2 million tonnes of stockpile is a significant amount for the market to absorb.

The not so positive news is that Thailand has 12.6 million tonnes of rapidly deteriorating rice that it will become increasingly desperate to sell in the next year or so.

This 70 percent of the stockpile was described by Duangporn Rodphaya, chief of the country's foreign trade department, as discoloured and of diminished quality, but still fit for sale.

The military government's current plan is to shift this rice within three years, but the likelihood is that they will have to do it far quicker or more of it will spoil, joining the 20 percent that already falls into this category.

This means the government is likely to look to offload this rice at substantial discounts to buyers less concerned about quality. Whether there are enough buyers out there who will be prepared to take rice of dubious quality, even at a bargain price, remains to be seen.

The Thai authorities are likely to target less wealthy countries, particularly in Africa, but even if they are successful in selling some of the deteriorating rice, it's unlikely they will be able to move all of it.

This means that more of the current stockpile is likely to end up going to waste, which was always a risk once it became clear that ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's generous rice-pledging scheme was doomed.

The generous scheme introduced by Yingluck when she won elections in July 2011 failed because her government could never sell the stocks at anything close to the subsidised prices they were paying farmers, leaving a massive budget hole and contributing to her ouster by the military in May this year.

RICE TO CONVERT INTO FUEL?

What happens to the spoiled rice isn't clear, but the chances are it will end up being processed into ethanol.

Thailand has 21 ethanol plants with a combined capacity of 4.79 megalitres per day, equivalent to about 30,100 barrels per day of fuel, according to a research paper on the International Energy Agency's website.

These plants mainly process cassava and molasses, but presumably could use rice if the price provided sufficient incentive.

For now, the main issue for the rice market remains how quickly the Thai military government seeks to sell the 70 percent of its stockpile that is busy spoiling.

The faster they try, the more likely that benchmark rice prices will struggle.

Thai 5 percent broken rice RI-THBKN5-P1 was at $422 a tonne on Oct. 29, up 14 percent from the almost seven-year low of $370 hit in May this year.

It's still trading at a discount to the similar Vietnamese grade RI-VNBNK5-P1, which was at $445 a tonne on Oct. 29.

This gap is likely to persist until the market is confident that the Thai rice overhang has been dealt with, but both grades are unlikely to rally much while the stockpile is being sold.

The government is also trying new ways to put Thailand's rice sector on a sustainable footing, by offering interest-free loans to farmers to delay rice sales.

In Thailand, rice has a political element, given the rural poor formed an important part of Yingluck's support base, so the military will be keen to ensure that rice farmers receive enough support to keep them relatively happy.

It also may be the case that by ending the rice-pledging scheme that brought Yingluck undone, the military will ultimately help restore market fundamentals in the rice sector. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)