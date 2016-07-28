(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 28 There is a
definite sense of deja vu in Asia's natural rubber markets, with
the latest attempt of the major producers to boost prices
seemingly fizzling after a spark of success.
The most recent effort to boost the price of the commodity
mainly used for vehicle tyres came in February, with a promise
from top producers Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia to cut
exports by a total of 615,000 tonnes for six months from March.
The possibility of the loss of about 6 percent of annual
global natural rubber output was enough to boost prices
initially, but the success was relatively short-lived.
The main rubber contract in Japan lifted from 147.1
yen ($1.40) a kilogram on Feb. 10 to a closing high of 202.2 yen
by April 21, a gain of 37 percent.
However, it has since slipped back to close at 156.5 yen on
Wednesday, leaving the contract down 1.5 percent so far this
year.
The main SICOM contract in Singapore shows a similar
pattern, rallying some 51 percent from the close on Feb. 11 to
its peak so far this year of 158 U.S. cents a kg on April 21.
But it has also since retreated, closing on Wednesday at
131.5 cents a kg, a level that still leaves it in positive
territory so far in 2016, with a year-to-date gain of 11.5
percent.
If that doesn't sound too bad, it's worth noting that the
Singapore price is still down 77 percent from its record in
February 2011, while the Tokyo contract is 70 percent lower over
the same period.
At best, it can be said that the effort to boost natural
rubber prices by the three top Asian producers, who group
themselves as the International Tripartite Rubber Council, has
been a limited success.
The two main regional benchmarks didn't manage to hold onto
the initial gains, but unlike prior attempts to boost prices,
this time they haven't fallen back below where they started.
It's worth asking why producing nations find it so hard to
boost prices through restricting supply, and the answer is
mainly because they don't actually cut output by as much as they
say they will, or by a large enough volume to influence the
market on a sustained basis.
This can be seen by the import statistics of top buyer
China, which has been increasing purchases of natural rubber
despite the efforts to restrict supply.
In the first half of 2016, China's imports of natural rubber
rose 3 percent to 1.16 million tonnes.
Thailand, which was supposed to cut rubber exports by a
total of 324,000 tonnes between March and September, saw its
exports to China rising in the first half of 2016.
China imported 839,009 tonnes from its top supplier Thailand
in the January to June period, a gain of 6.4 percent over the
same period in 2015.
Imports from number two and three suppliers Malaysia and
Indonesia did decline by 1.1 percent and 6 percent respectively,
but these modest drops were nowhere near enough to offset the
increase from Thailand.
DISCIPLINE NEEDED
It's clear that if rubber producers are going to alter the
supply-demand balance in their favour, they will have to
exercise more discipline.
An effort by 10 major rubber companies in Asia last year to
lift prices and try to change the pricing mechanism appears to
have stalled because producers battled to maintain supply
discipline over an extended time period.
Similarly, efforts by governments to restrict supply to the
market by buying from farmers and stockpiling, as tried by
Thailand, also didn't work as it merely provided an incentive
for farmers to keep producing even though prices weren't high
enough to cover costs.
The same criticism can be levelled at state schemes to
support farmers during periods of low prices, which make little
sense from an economic perspective even if they are deemed
essential for social stability.
Data from the International Rubber Study Group (IRSG) show
natural rubber output has exceeded demand every year since 2011,
apart from 2014 when there was a tiny surplus of 22,000 tonnes.
It's little surprise that prices have struggled since the
2011 peak given the persistent surplus, and the ISRG still
expects supply will be sufficient to meet demand, even though
global natural rubber demand is expected to gain 1.3 percent in
2016 to 12.3 million tonnes.
Natural rubber prices are likely to continue to tread water
at best in the absence of sustained supply discipline and modest
demand growth.
(Editing by Ed Davies)