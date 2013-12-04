--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 4 Saudi Aramco's
decision to raise its official selling price (OSP) for January
crude cargoes to Asia to the highest premium in two years looks
slightly at odds with recent market developments.
The OSP for the benchmark Arab Light grade was raised to a
premium of $3.75 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average for January
loadings, up from a differential of $3.45 for December and the
highest since $4.15 in January 2012.
The increase of 30 cents a barrel for January premiums from
December was bigger than the 20 cents forecast in a Reuters
survey ahead of the Dec. 3 announcement.
The backwardation of prompt intermonth spreads for Dubai
crude and a recovery in Asian refining margins
were cited as reasons Aramco would raise the OSPs.
To this could be added seasonal demand increases as refiners
ramp up for winter, the return of refineries from maintenance
and the start-up of new units in China.
China's crude imports in December are likely in a range of
23 million to 24 million tonnes and January's should be higher,
according to estimates by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics.
For Asia as a whole, oil imports are expected to rise 7
percent month-on-month in December to around 75 million to 80
million tonnes, the oil analytics team said.
But the question is whether this strength in demand is
sufficient to justify the Saudi OSP rising to a two-year high?
The extent of the backwardation in Oman oil futures is
usually a good indicator of the strength of Asian crude demand.
The Oman strip <0#OQ:> has recently witnessed an easing of
the backwardation, with the gap between the front-month contract
and the six-month at $1.30 a barrel on Dec. 3.
This is down from $3.56 a barrel a month ago and $4.96 a
barrel three months ago.
The narrowing implies demand for prompt cargoes is becoming
less acute, something that would normally imply a need to lower
the Saudi OSPs.
Saudi prices also have a fair correlation with the
Brent-Dubai exchange for swaps DUB-EFS-1M as the Saudis wish
to charge about the same for oil to customers in different parts
of the world to minimise the arbitrage of cargoes between
regions.
The Saudi OSP to Asia has been on a rising trend since
August, which wasn't surprising at first as Brent's premium to
Dubai had started trending upwards from April.
The Saudis had been increasing the OSP, which is linked to
the Oman/Dubai price, to compensate for the relative weakening
of Dubai against Brent.
However, when the Brent-Dubai spread changed direction after
reaching a peak of $7.10 a barrel on Sept. 9, the Saudis kept
raising the OSP for Asia.
The latest rise in the Saudi OSP has narrowed its gap to
Brent-Dubai to just 65 cents a barrel, using the Dec. 3
Brent-Dubai spread and the Saudi January OSP.
This is down from a difference of $4.20 a barrel reached
when the Brent-Dubai premium hit its September peak.
Refining margins in Asia have been recovering as well, but
the Saudi price increase risks sending them lower once more.
It's not as if Asian refiners are making huge margins
either, with a Singapore plant now getting a margin of $4.38 a
barrel over Dubai crude for its output, according to Reuters
data.
While this is an improvement from the $3.91 a barrel for
November and the $3.57 for October, it's still below the moving
12-month average of $6.18.
It's unlikely that Asian refiners will think the increase in
Saudi OSPs is reasonable, and this will encourage them to look
elsewhere if they need spot cargoes.
Certainly both Iraq and Iran will be looking to sell more
oil, with Iraq poised to become the second-largest supplier to
China in 2014.
Iraq has committed to supply 882,000 barrels per day (bpd)
to China next year, up 68 percent from this year, with the
volume gains driven by Iraqi willingness to sell their oil at
discounts to Saudi cargoes.
Iran will also be hoping that the recent easing in tensions
with the West over its disputed nuclear programme will result in
the Islamic republic shipping more crude, although its agreement
still limits it to exporting no more than 1 million bpd.
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are also believed to be
chasing additional volumes, unwilling to cede market share to
Iraq and Iran.
None of these developments suggest the Saudis will be able
to maintain high OSPs for long and that the rise for January may
be followed by several months of lower prices.
