By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 18 - Nobody is happy
with China's steel sector, certainly not producers in the rest
of the world complaining about dumping and not even the Chinese,
who are battling increasing losses amid a supply glut.
But the question remains as to whether enough is being done,
or is likely to be done, to resolve the situation.
Record low prices, increasing calls from the rest of the
world's steelmakers for measures to halt the flow of cheap
Chinese exports are adding to China's steel woes.
And this pressure is only likely to increase in coming
months, as shown by claims in Australia that not only are
Chinese steel imports killing the local industry, they may end
up killing locals by being of inferior quality.
The quality issue is an example of a potential new front in
the war against China's steel exports.
The Australian Steel Institute and the Welding Technology
Institute of Australia said that some imports from China have
serious quality defects, according to a report on Tuesday on the
Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
"We've seen some examples of that and it's quite dangerous,"
Welding Institute chief executive Geoff Crittenden told the
public broadcaster.
"What concerns us most of all is there's going to be a
terrible accident, and that's unacceptable," he said.
While not taking a position on the validity of his
arguments, it is possible to see how a campaign against Chinese
steel on safety grounds could gain public and government
support.
The Steel Institute wants third party accreditation to be
conducted on steel manufacturers overseas to ensure their
products meet Australian standards.
While this would go some way to solving any quality issues,
it will also push up costs for steel imports, thus providing
some relief to Australia's steel sector, which has recently shed
hundreds of jobs and cut worker benefits in a bid to survive.
ACTION AGAINST IMPORTS TAKES TIME
British steel plants shed nearly 4,000 jobs in October,
resulting in the industry calling for immediate action from the
European Union to halt alleged dumping of Chinese steel
products.
However, a meeting of EU ministers on Nov. 9 failed to agree
on urgent measures, and in the time-honoured tradition of the
economic bloc all that was agreed was that the situation was
serious and action needed to be taken, with Luxembourg, which
holds the rotating EU presidency, proposing a conference later
this year.
U.S. steelmakers have filed a complaint with the government
about steel imports from five countries, including China as well
as India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, claiming that the
industry in those nations is subsidised.
However, given the bureaucratic nature of resolving
complaints, it may take as long as a year for the U.S.
authorities to come up with a determination as to whether steel
is being dumped, and what penalties should be imposed.
India has taken action against steel imports, imposing a 20
percent duty in September on some products from China, Japan,
South Korea and Russia.
But even though it may take time for the EU, the United
States and others to impose duties on China, the trend is
becoming clear, namely, China's ability to export its way out of
overcapacity is about to be curtailed.
Already, steel exports appear to be heading lower, with
October shipments of 9.02 million tonnes being 19.8 percent
below September's level. Year-to-date steel exports are still up
24.7 percent, but this figure has been trending lower since
peaking at 56.4 percent in February.
DOMESTIC DEMAND CAN HELP - A LITTLE
If exports aren't the panacea for China, is there hope for a
domestic demand-led recovery on the back of increased
infrastructure spending?
While there is some optimism that Beijing will prime the
infrastructure pump once more, it's highly unlikely that the
taps will be opened far enough to make a significant dent in
China's overcapacity.
Chinese steel mills can produce around 1.1 billion tonnes a
year, but apparent consumption dropped 5.7 percent to 590.47
million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2015, compared to the
same period last year, according to the China Iron & Steel
Association.
If this pace is maintained for the full year, it implies
domestic demand of about 708 million tonnes, and exports of
perhaps as much as 110 million tonnes give a total of about 818
million tonnes.
This means that there is still at least 300 million tonnes
of spare capacity in the Chinese steel sector, which indicates
closures of 50 million tonnes so far this year is only just a
start in addressing the supply glut.
While Beijing may be keen to see further rationalisation in
the steel sector, it becomes more complicated when the needs of
local governments are factored in, as these entities are more
likely to try and keep mills open in order to keep employment
levels high.
What has been seen in other oversupplied industries, such as
aluminium, is that excess capacity takes longer than expected to
exit the market, and tends to come back quite quickly when
prices improve.
The benchmark Shanghai steel rebar contract hit a
fresh record low in early trade on Wednesday of 1,745 yuan
($273.64) a tonne, a loss of 74 percent from its peak in August
2009.
The slumping price will no doubt add to pressures on
loss-making steel mills, but it's also likely that if enough do
shut and the price rallies, some will restart, thus capping any
gains.
If there is a common theme in the current commodity rout,
it's that excess supply is stickier than what is logical and
that price rallies quickly lead to supply returning.
This suggests there is still much pain to come for Chinese
steelmakers, and their global counterparts.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)