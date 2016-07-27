(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 27 There is
something of a delicious irony in China's iron ore miners
complaining of dumping by foreign producers, but what it really
underscores is the multitude of challenges facing the world's
biggest steel industry.
The domestic miners want an anti-dumping investigation into
iron ore imported from the world's top suppliers, complaining
that low-cost majors - Brazil's Vale and the
Anglo-Australian pair of Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
- are flooding the market.
"A huge volume of low-priced imported iron ore has had a
severe impact on the domestic mining industry and even posed a
big challenge for the security of steel production," more than
20 Chinese miners said in a statement on the website of the
Metallurgical Miners' Association of China.
The call for protection from foreign miners comes against a
backdrop of increasing anti-dumping measures on Chinese steel in
markets such as Europe, India and the United States.
The Chinese miners' call for measures against iron ore
imports can be viewed as the latest salvo in this ongoing war,
although it's quite some way to go from a statement on an
association website to the authorities in Beijing actually
imposing measures.
It's also far from clear that protecting the domestic miners
from cheaper imports would actually help China's steel sector,
which accounts for about half of the world's total production.
Anti-dumping tariffs on iron ore would only serve to raise
the cost of producing Chinese steel, rendering it less
competitive in export markets as well as potentially hurting
domestic demand growth.
There would also be some doubt as to whether a credible case
of dumping could be made against the big three miners, given
their success in driving down costs.
Both Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are able to get a tonne of
ore delivered to ports in Western Australia state for around
$13 a tonne, meaning that even once royalties, freight and other
costs are added, they are still making a healthy profit at
current prices.
If it's not ironic enough that China's iron ore miners, many
of whom are vertically integrated with the steel producers, are
crying for protection at home while condemning it abroad, then
the recent jump in spot iron ore prices adds another dimension.
The Steel Index spot iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI jumped
2.9 percent on Tuesday to $57.40 a tonne, helped by higher steel
prices, but also by the news of the call for anti-dumping
measures on imported iron ore.
However, the risk is that the brouhaha over anti-dumping
measures on iron ore deflects from the real issues in China's
steel sector, namely overcapacity and profitability.
RESILIENT STEEL CAPACITY
More important than the fanciful iron ore dumping story was
news that China only managed to cut 13 million tonnes of
steel-making capacity in the first half of 2016.
This was less than a third of the annual target and shows
the difficulties in shutting down mills when steel prices are
rallying, as they did for much of the last six months.
Feng Fei, the vice industry minister, expressed confidence
the full-year target of 45 million tonnes can be met, the first
year of capacity cuts that are planned to reach a total 140
million tonnes over the next five years.
Given that China's total capacity is around 1.13 billion
tonnes a year and production is running at an annualised 800
million tonnes, it's clear even 140 million tonnes of cuts is
unlikely to be enough to put the sector on a healthy footing.
The fact China is struggling to cut capacity shows just how
much of a challenge the authorities are facing in their bid to
return the sector to sustained profitability while minimising
the social impact of job losses.
Part of that struggle can be seen in the possibility of what
appears to be a forced marriage between listed units of Boasteel
, China's second-largest steelmaker, and Wuhan Iron
and Steel Group, the sixth-largest.
The problem is that Boasteel is one of the most modern and
efficient Chinese producers, while Wuhan Steel is one of the
sector's biggest laggards.
A forced merger of the two state-owned enterprises would
only make sense if it results in Wuhan Steel's older and less
efficient mills being closed, but there is no guarantee that
this would happen.
The need to preserve jobs may trump the need to cut
loss-making capacity, and any merger or takeover may be more
about politics than profits and the long-term health of the
companies.
Overall, while moves towards protectionism from both China's
iron ore miners and its overseas steel rivals are certainly a
factor, the key for the global steel sector is how quickly and
successfully China restructures its own industry.
