By Clyde Russell

By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 4 (Reuters)-Here's one for rabid
conspiracy theorists: U.S. proponents of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) projects joined with coal miners and Chinese gas buyers to
pay Vladimir Putin to stir up rebellion in Ukraine.
This is of course a ridiculous notion, but it does
underscore that the main beneficiaries of the current crisis are
likely to be those that can take advantage of the seismic shift
in global energy flows that may be the lasting legacy of the
conflict in Ukraine.
While the immediate focus is on efforts to bring peace to
Ukraine, the longer-term impact is likely to see Europe seek
alternatives to Russian natural gas, and Russia seeking other
markets for its mainstay energy exports.
Russian President Putin has outlined plans for a ceasefire
between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces in the disputed
east of the country, which were dismissed by the authorities in
Kiev.
While the conflict has yet to have an impact on natural gas
flows from Russia, through Ukraine, to Europe, the longer it
goes on, the greater the risks become.
The European Union (EU) gets about a third of its natural
gas supplies from Russia, with a significant amount going
through pipelines across Ukraine.
So far, Europeans have reacted to the crisis by boosting
storage levels, with tanks across the EU's 28 nations at 71
percent capacity, up from 34 percent at this time last year.
While this may mitigate immediate shortages this winter, the
problem remains for many European countries that their energy
security is largely in the hands of Russia, a country they
increasingly view as a threat to regional stability.
In addition, European nations are exposed to unstable minor
nations that act as conduits for Russian natural gas or oil
flows.
The prudent thing to do is to diversify the energy supply
sources, especially for countries most reliant on Russian
imports, such as Greece and other nations in southeast Europe.
Greece currently has one small LNG import terminal, while
Croatia is building a 10 million tonne per annum facility.
Poland is also building a regasification terminal, and other
such plants are under construction, or planned, for Finland,
Lithuania, France and Spain.
It may be prudent for the natural gas importing nations of
Europe to consider building more LNG receiving terminals, or
encouraging the development of intra-Europe pipelines that can
supply them in case of interruptions from Russia.
U.S. LNG MORE COMPETITIVE
If this concern over Russia translates into action, then the
planned and proposed U.S. LNG exporters will be the major
beneficiaries.
Some 48 million tonnes per annum of LNG capacity has been
approved by the U.S. authorities, and the first project, Sabine
Pass, is due to start exports next year.
There is a potential for at least 160 million tonnes per
annum more of LNG in the United States, although the chances of
all this being built are extremely remote.
This is largely because the LNG exports, as initially
envisaged, were targeted at Asian demand, led by China.
But as is often the case in commodity markets, as soon as a
supply gap opens up, it's rapidly closed, and then the market
gets over-supplied as project developers rush in with apparently
little thought as to what their competitors are doing.
However, the possibility of higher LNG imports into Europe
may entice some U.S. developers, given they will be more
competitive than other potential suppliers to the Old World
because of lower transport costs and cheaper shale gas as a
feedstock.
U.S. coal miners may also benefit from Europe's renewed
interest in the fuel, as again, they will be able to supply it
more cost-effectively than many other major exporters.
Of course, Russia's major energy companies, such as Gazprom
, are unlikely to want to surrender market share in
Europe, hence their efforts to convince buyers that despite the
Ukraine conflict, Russia remains a reliable supplier.
But it would also be logical for Russian companies to
continue to look east, toward China and perhaps the rapidly
growing markets of Southeast Asia, for new customers.
The multi-billion dollar deal between Russia and China to
build a new pipeline to supply 38 billion cubic metres of
natural gas a year is a case in point.
Putin also said on Sept. 1 that he welcomes the idea of
Chinese investors joining the Vankor oil field, the
second-biggest project of Russia's Rosneft
.
Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, on a visit to Moscow on
Sept. 1, expressed hope that oil and gas giants from China and
Russia will further expand bilateral energy cooperation.
Once trends start, they tend to gather a momentum of their
own, and it appears that the Ukraine conflict is a further spur
to move Europe further away from Russia, and Russia closer to
China and the far east.
