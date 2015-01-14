(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 14 To diversify investments is to bet on,
rather than against, human ingenuity.
Diversification is a bet on human ingenuity, but made in a
humble way which wants to capture a fair share of ingenuity in
aggregate rather than a huge share of advances in particular.
Investment guru Dylan Grice once said that investing in
commodities was a bet against human ingenuity. His point, most
recently illustrated by the plunge in the energy markets, was
that investors were wrong to expect a real risk premium from an
asset class whose prices should be expected to decline in real
terms over the long term.
Human beings figure out a better way to create commodities
more cheaply or to obtain more of them than previously thought
possible, fracking being but one example. That caps price gains
and makes it hard to profit over the longer term.
Better, under the circumstances, to try to capture the
benefit of that ingenuity, usually by investing in equities,
which give holders unlimited upside to benefit from a better,
cheaper drilling apparatus, cell phone or mousetrap.
There are basically two approaches to this strategy: to be
discerning, or to be humble.
THE WAY OF THE STOCK PICKER
The first way, historically far more popular and definitely
far more fun, is to try to discern which technologies will
displace which business models and then invest accordingly.
There is much to be said for this, after all.
Firstly if you get in early and correctly you can make a
fortune. Figure out that America is going to want to drink
individual cups of coffee made with little capsules (an idea I
found hilarious at first) and you might be an early investor in
Keurig, now part of Keurig Green Mountain, the wonder
stock of the most recent decade. Everybody, well almost, has an
uncle who almost bought McDonald's at 30 cents in the
1960s.
This is also, besides potentially greatly enriching, a lot
of fun. It is immensely satisfying to be the stock picker who
figures out how the future is going to break. This makes us feel
that, rather than simply being rentiers exchanging our capital
for a return, that we too are innovators improving the lot of
mankind with our capsule coffee. Scientists, almost.
I am convinced that much of the mysterious appeal of active
fund management and its bad twin, hedge funds, is that they make
the client feel clever.
The irony here is that though you may have decided that you
want to bet on human ingenuity, as a stock or fund manager
picker you've decided that the way to do that is to rely on the
judgement of one person: you. You can use all the gate keepers
you want, but ultimately you are choosing to delegate the
technology picking to someone else. Why you might believe that
you are well suited to make this choice, other than the fact
that you happen to have assets, I cannot say.
THE WAY OF THE HUMBLE
The alternative is to accept that, on the evidence, people
are good at innovating and that these innovations will increase
output and living standards.
But just as ingenuity makes fortunes, so it destroys them,
eating the lunch and profit margins of those businesses whose
operating models are displaced.
A well-diversified portfolio is positioned to benefit from
those innovations in aggregate, earning a modest but less
volatile return. It isn't necessary to work out that the Erie
Canal will kill the businesses of some eastern farmers or
millers, or that the railroads, less than a generation later,
will do the same to the Erie Canal and some of its
beneficiaries.
Given that the Internet is so revolutionary, the stock
picking way is particularly tempting, but if the innovation is
more ground breaking, more lunches are going to be eaten.
WhatsApp looks like a revolution, and so it may be, but it is
very hard to gauge both how sustainable and profitable it will
be and whose profits it will eat. Better instead to take a
modest premium from a more efficient, better connected world.
Diversification works two ways: giving you exposure to
innovation while making sure you don't get too badly hurt by its
collateral damage.
That's even before we consider the ways in which
diversification, one of the only free lunches of the investment
world, allows for better risk-adjusted returns.
Have faith in the future, but be humble enough to understand
you have little specific idea what that means.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
