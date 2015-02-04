(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Feb 4 Active investors are the hidden
beneficiaries of the rise of index funds.
Regardless of whether you believe in the value of active
asset management, a new study of the global experience shows
that the growth of index funds tends to make active funds more
truly active and better performers.
Looking at data from 32 countries from 2002 to 2010, the
study found that as index funds become more widespread, active
funds raise their game.
"It suggests that active funds perform better in markets
where low-cost, explicitly indexed funds are more available.
This finding is consistent with the idea that enhanced
competition by low-cost explicitly indexed funds spurs active
funds to deliver better after-fee performance to investors,"
Martijn Cremers of the University of Notre Dame, Miguel Ferreira
of the Nova School of Business and Economics, Pedro Matos of the
University of Virginia and Laura Starks of the University of
Texas wrote in a Feb. 1 paper.
(here)
There have been, broadly, two schools of thought as to how
the development of index funds, which went from 14 to 22 percent
market share during the period studied, would change the rest of
the investment world. The positive view, which seems to have
been borne out by the study, was that index funds would drive
price competition and put active managers on their mettle,
forcing them to do better in adding value.
The negative view, which also has adherents, posits that
index funds would play a role akin to generic drugs in
pharmaceuticals. Despite being a full substitute for name-brand
drugs, the data from the drug market shows that the introduction
of generics does not change pricing of name-brand alternatives.
While generics do gain market share, prices among name-brand
drugs carry on rising pretty much as they had before.
In part this comes down to whether investors view index and
active funds as a commodity, with one a substitute for the
other. And certainly a vast industry exists to try to convince
people that they are not, that active funds are capable of
delivering alpha, or outperformance, and that this skill is
worth paying for.
INDEX FUNDS VS CLOSET INDEXERS VS TRULY ACTIVE
The study divides the equity mutual fund universe in the 32
countries into three broad buckets: explicit indexers, closet
indexers and truly active funds. Explicit indexers are what we
understand by passive funds: they seek to track an index as
closely as possible at a low cost, usually a small fraction of
an active fund. Closet indexers are funds which charge like
active funds but which limit severely the degree to which they
deviate from the weights in the index against which they are
benchmarked. This is almost certainly a tactic aimed at
minimizing damaging periods of getting soundly beaten by one's
index, something that leads to investor flight and fund manager
job seeking.
The study uses a concept called active share, and considers
truly active funds to be those in which no more than 40 percent
of the fund portfolio weights overlap with the underlying
benchmark index weights, the remainder being the active share of
the portfolio. On this cutoff they find that about 20 percent of
worldwide mutual fund assets are managed by closet indexers.
Considering that this implies that 20 percent of the money out
there is paying active fees for a less than active product, this
is a scandal.
The good news is that as explicit index funds become more
popular the rest of the industry starts to get its act together:
cutting fees to be more competitive and concentrating on
producing genuine outperformance. Where investors have fewer
low-cost index fund options, more active fund managers are
satisfied to remain closet indexers.
Interestingly, for those who think that competition and
better outcomes result from less regulation, the study found
that pension reform tends to induce the entire routine, with
more index funds and a switch from closet indexing to truly
active with lower fees. A more restrictive regulatory approval
regime for new funds is positively associated with prevalence of
explicit indexers.
And guess what, truly active funds outperform closet
indexers on average by 1.04 percentage points a year. Unlike
closet indexers, it really does pay to work for a living, and to
pay close attention to how your own interests and those of your
fund manager are aligned.
One of the best ways to do this is to ensure they face
competition from index funds.
Choose generic index funds or choose truly active, but don't
get caught in between.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)