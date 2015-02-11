(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
Feb 11 Just as in the taverns where 'free
lunches' began, investors hoping to get something for nothing by
diversifying are drinking much of the profits up in the form of
fees paid out to managers.
Or more properly, losing most of the 'free' on rounds
investors buy for the house.
Since Nobel Prize winner Harry Markowitz first coined the
phrase in 1952, diversification, with its ability to enhance
portfolio returns while suppressing volatility, has been widely
acknowledged as the 'only free lunch' in investing.
Though the benefits of diversification in theory are not in
question, the actual gain an investor captures depends on how
much she pays to access a given asset class.
Spoiler alert: when it comes to paying for active management
even large institutions often give up half or more, according to
a new study by William Jennings and Brian Payne of the U.S. Air
Force Academy. (here)
"The fees on diversifying asset classes are astonishingly
high relative to their diversification benefit," Jennings and
Payne write.
"Diversification is often spoken of as the only free lunch
in investing, yet we show that it is not free and is properly
considered only in light of its costs. More exotic asset classes
typically come with higher investment management fees, which
offset their diversification benefits."
The study looks at the alpha, or outperformance, generated
by the various asset classes into which investors can diversify
and then compares that to the fees charged by actively managed
products or managers in those asset classes.
To make these calculations the study uses data from a JP
Morgan Long-Term Capital Markets Return study as well as fees
reported by institutions in surveys. (here)
The institutions covered have more than $2 trillion under
management and are divided into three buckets: small endowments,
with an average of $100 million and achieving average fees for
their class; state pension plans with $11 billion, also getting
50th percentile fees for their group; and high-quality
foundations with $2 billion which negotiate advantageous fees in
the 90th percentile.
Larger or cannier funds might do better, individuals will
almost certainly do worse.
Of the 45 asset classes covered in the JP Morgan study, the
authors found that nine actually charge more in fees than they
generate in asset class-specific alpha.
WHOSE ALPHA IS IT, ANYWAY?
Part of the underpinning of the study is the idea, argued in
other studies, that the asset classes into which U.S. investors
diversify have as their prime driver of returns the embedded
exposure to U.S. equities, to which other assets are varyingly
but highly correlated. That allows for the calculation of an
incremental alpha for a given asset class, this being the amount
of extra return over and above the risk-free and U.S equity
returns each asset class offers. This is an asset-class alpha
rather than an active management alpha, an important
distinction.
Subtract the fees from that asset class alpha figure and you
have a reading on how much investors actually benefit from the
diversification.
Take, for example, hedge funds, which the authors calculate
produce an alpha of 1.65 percentage points in extra annual
returns over and above that explained by exposure to U.S.
equities. That is quite good, comparing with the less than a 50
basis points generated by international stocks. Citing survey
data, they show that small institutions pay 14 basis points
annually for passive exposure to international stocks but 50
basis points for active management. Or the entirety of the extra
alpha generated by the asset class. (There remains the
possibility that an active alpha is generated).
Looking at hedge funds the same small institution pays 91
percent of the structural benefit of diversifying into
hedge funds out in fees. This implies that diversifying into
international funds passively produces more diversification
alpha than hedge funds, at least for these small institutions.
Remember too that past returns are not guarantees of future
experience but fees, while trending downward, are fairly sticky.
Fees are for certain while returns are a matter of speculation.
Another way to look at it is to consider the percentage of
that allocation alpha eaten up by fees.
Our big quality foundation pays out 46 percent of the
allocation alpha generated by private equity in fees, and state
pension funds dole out 86 percent in the same asset class. Macro
hedge funds are a particularly bad bargain, charging state funds
141 percent of the allocation alpha in fees and even getting 95
percent of the take from quality foundations.
U.S. TIPS, U.S. high yield and emerging equity are better
deals.
All of this still implies that diversification can still
represent a nutritious lunch, but that investors need to work
and bargain hard to get a fair deal.
